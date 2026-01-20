Greenland Vital for Global Security, No Going Back: Trump to NATO Chief

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, during which they discussed Greenland and plans to meet multiple stakeholders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Reiterating his stance, Trump described Greenland as integral to American and global security. He shared details of the call in a post on Truth Social, saying, “I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland.”

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees!” Trump wrote.

The US President also reiterated his view that global peace can be ensured through strength, claiming the United States remains the world’s most powerful country due to the rebuilding of its military during his first term.

“The United States of America is the most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our military during my first term, which rebuilding continues at an even more expedited pace,” Trump said. “We are the only power that can ensure peace throughout the world — and it is done, quite simply, through strength.”

The comments come as the US prepares to deploy a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, amid rising tensions over Trump’s stated intent to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

NORAD said the aircraft would arrive to support various long-planned activities and added that the deployment is being carried out in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland. He has cited China’s and Russia’s growing interest in the territory as a national security concern.

Trump has offered negotiations with European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if no deal is reached, stating it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.