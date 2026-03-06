German Magazine Mocks Trump with World Map, India Marked as ‘Tea’

Der Spiegel, a German magazine, has suddenly caught the eye of the Internet for an illustration that looks like a world map - but is not. Illustrator Julian Fiebach, known for his satirical cartoons, drew a mock world map, imagining how the world must be appearing to US President Donald Trump. A sharp comment on the Trump government’s foreign policy that tends to the capitalist interests of the billionaire in the context of its war with Iran, the map denotes each country with what their appeal would be to the US government.

Trump has been, and remains perhaps the most mocked famous personality in modern times. There are many things that he has done which no other president in the history of the United States has ever attempted, like selling perfumes, hosting lavish dinners for the buyers of his NFT and what not.

The North America region here is called “Me”, and there’s only Mar-a-lago and New York highlighted, hinting at Trump’s acknowledgement of the locality since that is where his businesses are concentrated. And then there’s a “Casino” along with a “Wall” that supposedly separates Mexico - which in Trump's view only contains Meat and Drugs. Cuba is renamed as “Cigarres.”

Keeping aside his own home country, the other international nations are referred to as mere business interests and geo-political rivals. This map also takes a jab at the discussion of Trump that he’s going to buy Greenland which is renamed as “Oil” along with other nations in West Asia. Africa is called “Diamonds”, with the two other superpowers Russia and China respectively called “Putin” and “Xi Ping”, with the term “War” highlighting the on-going war with Ukraine. India is called “Tea”, with Australia being called “Idiots”.

Many suggest that Fiebach’s cartoon is done in tribute to Pulitzer prize winning Journalist David Rumsey’s 1982 map when the States was under the rule of Ronald Reagan.









This article is written by Nag Adithya and Yoga Adithya, students of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.