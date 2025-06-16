G7 Leaders Gather In Canada For Summit Overshadowed By Israel-Iran Crisis, Trade Wars

Kananaskis (Canada): Leaders of some of the world's biggest economic powers are arriving in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday for a Group of Seven summit, overshadowed by an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and US President Donald Trump's unresolved trade war.

Israel's strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, which appeared to catch many world leaders unawares, is the latest sign of a more volatile world.

Trump in recent days vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a US official told The Associated Press, in an indication of how far Israel was prepared to go.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had discussed efforts to de-escalate the crisis with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other world leaders and said he expected "intense discussions" would continue at the summit.

Trump is summit's wild card

As summit host, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has decided to abandon the annual practice of issuing a joint statement, or communique, at the end of the meeting.

With other leaders wanting to talk to Trump in an effort to talk him out of imposing tariffs, the summit risks being a series of bilateral conversations rather than a show of unity.

Trump is the summit wild card. Looming over the meeting are his inflammatory threats to make Canada the 51st state and take over Greenland. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Greenland on Sunday for a highly-symbolic stop on his way to Canada. Macron warned that Greenland is "not to be sold" nor "to be taken".

"Everybody in France, the European Union thinks that Greenland is not to be sold, not to be taken," he said during a news conference, applauded by the local crowd.

"The situation in Greenland is clearly a wakeup call for all Europeans. Let me tell you very directly that you are not alone," Macron added.

Trump is scheduled to arrive late on Sunday in Kananaskis, Alberta. He will have a bilateral meeting with Carney on Monday morning before the summit programme begins.