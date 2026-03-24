Florida Man Mistaken for Epstein

The individual captured in the most recent ‘Epstein sighting’ video from Florida, US, has identified himself as “Palm Beach Pete” and denied claims that he is Jeffrey Epstein, the child sex offender who died by suicide in New York prison. In a response video, he said Epstein was “a very bad person” and added, “He is dead. And I’m alive.”

The viral TikTok video with more than 10 million views was captioned "Epstein is alive!", showing him driving a convertible in Florida, with facial details eerily similar to the high profile criminal whose death is still a matter of controversy in the US and around the world.

Social media has been rife with ‘Epstein sightings’ since the past few months, as a good number of Americans believe that ‘Epstein did not kill himself’ (EDKH), which in turn has become a phrase to accuse that the high profile criminal's death was part of a cover-up.

Pete said his sudden internet fame began after he was unknowingly filmed while driving. “Some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me,” he said in a clip posted from an account called @not.epstein, which later received one million likes. He added that his phone started “blowing up” soon after. “And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation.”

This Article is Written By Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.