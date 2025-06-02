FBI Says Probing Targeted Terror Attack in Colorado

WASHINGTON: The FBI chief said Sunday the agency was investigating a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado, amid reports of an assault on a pro-Israel demonstration in the US city.



"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," Kash Patel said on X.



"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," he added.



Local media cited eyewitnesses describing a man throwing something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at a group of pro-Israel protesters.

The FBI chief said Sunday the agency was investigating a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado, amid reports of an assault on a pro-Israel demonstration in the US city."We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," Kash Patel said on X."Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," he added.Local media cited eyewitnesses describing a man throwing something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at a group of pro-Israel protesters.

Boulder police meanwhile said on X that its officers were "responding to a report of an attack at 13th and Pearl streets" in the heart of the city, "with reports of several victims."



"PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!" it added.



The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish activist group, said on X that it was "aware of reports of an attack at today's Boulder Run for Their Lives event."



That event, it said, was a "weekly meeting of Jewish community members to run/walk in support of the hostages" who were seized during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the war in Gaza.



