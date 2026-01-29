Bruce Springsteen's Song Honours ICE Shootings Victims

Los Angeles : In what can be described as one of the most politically-charged tracks of his career, singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen has released a surprise protest song titled 'Streets of Minneapolis'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bruce Springsteen shared his thoughts about the song, explaining that he intends to respond to the "state terror" in Minneapolis and killings of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen," the singer wrote.

The song opens with a full-band arrangement, followed by sing-along moments as

the lyrics play out, "Through the winter's ice and cold/ Down Nicollet Avenue/ A city

aflame fought fire and ice/ 'Neath an occupier's boots/ King Trump's private army

from the DHS/ Guns belted to their coats/ Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law/ Or

so their story goes."

In a tribute to the citizens of Minneapolis, he continued, "Against smoke and rubber bullets/ By the dawn's early light/ Citizens stood for justice/ Their voices ringing through the night. And there were bloody footprints/ Where mercy should have stood/ And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets/ Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

Bruce Springsteen is the latest to join in the growing list of celebrities, who have called out the ICE's actions in Minneapolis, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Matthews, Olivia Rodrigo, and Stephen Colbert.





The developments come in the wake of the deaths of two US citizens during immigration enforcement operations. Renee Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot on January 7 during protests against the administration's militarised raids. On January 24, Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.

Notably, this is not the first time that the singer, nicknamed "the Boss" has responded to the tenor of the times. His other credits include 2001's 'American Skin (41 Shots) over the 1999 NYPD killing of unarmed Amadou Diallo, anti-Vietnam War anthem 'Born in the USA', and 'Streets of Philadelphia' on AIDS crisis, among others, as per Billboard.