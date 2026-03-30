F-16s Scrambled After Aircraft Breaches Air Force One Zone

Florida: A security alert at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday led to the launch of F-16 fighter jets after a civilian aircraft violated temporary flight restrictions near US President Donald Trump’s Air Force One.

Authorities imposed a ground stop at the airport while North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft intercepted the plane. The alert was triggered after communication with the aircraft was briefly lost.

According to NORAD, the jets intercepted the aircraft over Palm Beach at around 1:15 p.m. EDT on March 29, 2026, after it entered restricted airspace. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the zone.

During the interception, flares were deployed to signal the pilot and communicate instructions. Officials clarified that the flares are safe, burn out quickly, and pose no risk to people on the ground.

NORAD advised that intercepted civilian aircraft should tune to emergency frequencies 121.5 or 243.0 and follow instructions immediately.

The White House confirmed that contact with the aircraft was eventually re-established and the ground stop was lifted. Officials also stated that there was no threat to Air Force One, which was not scheduled for departure at the time.

During the incident, President Trump was at Trump International Golf Course.