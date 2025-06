Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Shot in Bogota

Bogota [Colombia]: Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, has been shot at an event in Bogota, CNN reported, citing a Colombian national police statement.

The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the Fontibon district and that the "entire hospital network" of the Colombian capital was on alert in case he needed to be transferred.

The mayor of Bogota confirmed that the suspected attacker has been arrested. The Colombian government shared a statement condemning the Saturday attack on Uribe.