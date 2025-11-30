 Top
4 Dead, 10 Wounded in Shooting at Banquet Hall in California

America
30 Nov 2025 10:25 AM IST

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive

First responders close off a parking lot near the scene of a mass shooting, in Stockton, California (AP)

STOCKTON, California: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.
Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.
Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.
( Source : AP )
United States 
AP
