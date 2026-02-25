35 Million Would Have Died: Trump's Claim on Ending India-Pak Conflict

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union Address on Tuesday night (local time), reiterated his claim that he had ended eight wars during his first 10 months in office, including the India-Pakistan conflict that followed last year’s Pahalgam terror attack.

“In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Cambodia and Thailand... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. Thirty-five million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement,” Trump claimed.

India has denied any role by the United States in brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan, maintaining that the request to end military operations came from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India launched Operation Sindoor — a targeted campaign aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan initiated retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics facilities. These attempts were neutralised by India’s multi-layered air defence system.

The operation spanned land, air, and sea, showcasing coordination between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force conducted precision strikes on targets including Nur Khan Air Base and Rahim Yar Khan Air Base.

In his address, Trump also said his administration was “working hard” to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that the conflict would not have occurred under his leadership.

Addressing Iran, Trump said he preferred a diplomatic solution but issued a warning regarding its nuclear ambitions.

“They have already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States... My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain — I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. That can’t happen,” he said.