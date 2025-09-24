3 People Shot At Immigration Detention Facility In Dallas and The Shooter Is Dead, Official says

Dallas: Three people have been shot at an Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency’s director said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging but the agency was confirming there were “multiple injuries and fatalities.” Noem said the motive remained unclear but noted there has been an uptick of targeting of ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility.



