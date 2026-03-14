11 Indian Nationals Charged in US Over Alleged Visa Fraud Scheme

Eleven Indian nationals have been charged in the United States for allegedly taking part in a visa fraud conspiracy involving staged armed robberies at convenience stores, according to US federal prosecutors.

Authorities said the suspects are accused of organising fake robberies so that store clerks could falsely claim to be victims of violent crimes and use the incidents to apply for immigration benefits.

Prosecutors stated that the defendants face one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Several of the accused were arrested in Boston, while others were taken into custody in states including Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

Some of the individuals arrested in Massachusetts have appeared before a federal court and were later released, while the remaining defendants are expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date, according to official documents.

Investigators said the scheme dates back to March 2023, when one of the accused, Rambhai Patel, along with his alleged associates, reportedly arranged staged armed robberies at multiple convenience stores, liquor stores and fast-food outlets in Massachusetts and other locations.

According to charging documents, at least six such incidents were carried out. The staged robberies were allegedly intended to help store clerks falsely claim they were victims of violent crimes when applying for U non-immigrant status, commonly known as the U Visa.

The U Visa is a special immigration status granted to victims of certain crimes who assist law enforcement authorities in the investigation or prosecution of those crimes.

Federal authorities said the investigation into the alleged scheme is ongoing.