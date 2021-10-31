World America 31 Oct 2021 Wait for visa appoin ...
World, America

Wait for visa appointment to be longer: US Embassy

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2021, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 5:50 pm IST
An estimated 3 mn visa holders from India will be able to travel to US under the new international air travel policy, the embassy said
From November 8, an estimated three million visa holders from India, with proof of vaccination, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy, the embassy said. (File)
 From November 8, an estimated three million visa holders from India, with proof of vaccination, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy, the embassy said. (File)

New Delhi: The US Embassy here has said there will be significant appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories as it builds back from COVID-19-related interruptions.

From November 8, an estimated three million visa holders from India, with proof of vaccination, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy, the embassy said.

 

"Facilitating legitimate travel to support our strong and growing bilateral ties is our top priority. As we build back from COVID-19-related interruptions, we expect significant appointment wait times for some nonimmigrant visa categories at our Embassy and Consulates," it said.

The mission thanked people for their patience while "we work to increase our capacity and maintain the safety of our applicants and staff".

Describing the vaccination requirements, the US Embassy said that starting November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the US, with only limited exceptions.

 

"The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO)," it said.

The embassy said that Covishield will be accepted for the purposes of entry into the United States since it has an emergency use listing from the WHO.

...
Tags: h1-b visa


Latest From World

Haibatullah Akhundzada (AFP)

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Dalai Lama (PTI file photo)

COP26: Climate change must be addressed on cooperative global level, says Dalai Lama

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport to attend the G-20 leaders meeting, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden, Pope Francis to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican

The resurgence prompted officials this week to lock down Lanzhou city -- with a population of over four million -- and Ejin in the Inner Mongolia region. (Representational image: AFP)

Third Chinese city placed under COVID lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

The Dragon capsule's two men and two women are looking to spend three days going round and round the planet. (Photo: Twitter/@SpaceX)

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated travellers

In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA, which is still closed to Canadians for non-essential travel. (Jason Redmond / AFP)

FDA says 'no' to use of Covaxin in US

Covaxin has been administered to millions of people in India and it was given approval for emergency use in 14 countries. — Representational image/DC

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

Taliban fighters gather along a street during a rally in Kabul. (Representational image: AFP)

32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan

Evacuees from Afghanistan wait for passport checks upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021. (KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->