search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Bodies of 2 sisters found duct-taped together on New York river bank

AFP
Published Oct 31, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 8:16 am IST
New York and Arab media said the sisters, who had run away from home before, were of Saudi origin.
The two young women, identified as Rotana Farea, 22, and her sister Tala, 16, were found on the banks of the Hudson last week with no visible signs of trauma, dressed all in black, with fur-trimmed coat collars, and bound together at the ankles and waist by duct tape. (Photo: Twitter | NYPDnews)
 The two young women, identified as Rotana Farea, 22, and her sister Tala, 16, were found on the banks of the Hudson last week with no visible signs of trauma, dressed all in black, with fur-trimmed coat collars, and bound together at the ankles and waist by duct tape. (Photo: Twitter | NYPDnews)

New York: Police in New York searched Tuesday for clues to what, or who, killed two sisters whose bodies were found duct-taped together on the banks of the Hudson River in Manhattan.

The two young women, identified as Rotana Farea, 22, and her sister Tala, 16, were found on the banks of the Hudson last week with no visible signs of trauma, dressed all in black, with fur-trimmed coat collars, and bound together at the ankles and waist by duct tape.

 

New York and Arab media said the sisters, who had run away from home before, were of Saudi origin but their family was living in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment on the reports. The young women's bodies were being held by the New York medical examiner pending an autopsy.

Tala had been reported missing to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children on August 24, the New York Daily News said. But the missing child report was withdrawn after it was claimed she was living with her elder sister in New York City.

Police are considering whether the sisters died as part of a suicide pact, possibly jumping from the George Washington bridge some six miles (10 kilometres) north of where their bodies were found.

But investigators have not ruled out that the sisters were murdered.

The Hudson River separates New York from New Jersey, and police were scouring the river banks to see if they can establish where the sisters entered the water.

...
Tags: new york, hudson river, sisters duct tapes, sisters duct taped
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi only model while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail for Rs 85,900.
 

2018 iPad Pro unveiled: Apple’s latest tablet goes fullscreen

Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance.
 

Apple launches new MacBook Air with Retina Display

Starting at $1,199, the new MacBook Air is available to order on apple.com.
 

Adele rakes in £15million for year, without working

The second in Heat magazine’s annual guide to Britain’s wealthiest 30 people aged 30 and under is Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)
 

Wildlife populations fallen by 60pc since 1970, threatening civilization: WWF report

For freshwater fauna, the decline in population over the 44 years monitored was a staggering 80 percent.
 

Mothers should wait at least a year between pregnancies

For those over 35, a short gap between pregnancies was particularly dangerous for the mother herself. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump may end birthright citizenship for US-born babies of immigrants

The president said White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It’s unclear how quickly he would act on an executive order. (Photo: File)

5000 troops, night vision helicopters to be sent to US-Mexico border

Trump in recent weeks has repeatedly said more troops are needed to tighten security at the border, and he has made political capital of the caravan ahead of important mid-term congressional elections that could see the Democrats regain a degree of power. (Photo: AFP | File)

US planning 'tent cities' for migrants, says Donald Trump

Trump has been campaigning intensively for weeks, frequently hammering on the migrant caravan issue and stoking anti-immigrant concerns among voters. (Photo: File)

Suspect who sent pipe-bomb to opponents of Trump had hit list of targets: Officials

In this courtroom sketch, Cesar Sayoc, left, appears in federal court on October 29 in Miami. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump, family accused of defrauding investors with sham schemes

It's not the first time Trump has been accused of fraud. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham