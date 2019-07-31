World America 31 Jul 2019 US-China trade talks ...
World, America

US-China trade talks resume after Trump tweetstorm

AFP
Published Jul 31, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday morning before the group went behind closed doors for the twelfth round of bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies. (Photo: AFP)
 US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday morning before the group went behind closed doors for the twelfth round of bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies. (Photo: AFP)

Shanghai: Chinese and US trade negotiators started official trade talks in Shanghai Wednesday in a bid to bring an end a year-long trade war, despite a Twitter tirade by President Donald Trump slamming China's commitment to making a deal.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday morning before the group went behind closed doors for the twelfth round of bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies.

 

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade in an impasse centred on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies.

The US officials arrived in Shanghai Tuesday and joined Chinese officials for dinner and informal discussions -- but Trump took to Twitter to lambast China.

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

"My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

It is the first face-to-face negotiation since the US leader agreed to a truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June. Trump had accused China of reneging on its commitments when previous talks broke down in May.

This time the US leader said Beijing was supposed to start buying US agricultural products but they have shown "no signs that they are doing so".

"That is the problem with China, they just don't come through," he said on Twitter, hitting an already-tense relationship between the two countries.

Analysts said Trump's tweets will do little to ease the already-tense relationship between Washington and Beijing.

A commentary in the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily on Wednesday, while not mentioning Trump by name, complained that as the talks started, "the drums of some Americans struck again on the side, disturbing the main melody".

-'Showing weakness' -

"Whatever shred of optimism markets had about the ongoing trade negotiations were dealt as a severe blow when President Trump flew off the handle again at China for not buying American agricultural products," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Singapore.

"(The tweets show) Trump seems eager to get a deal, that shows his weakness," said Shanghai-based professor Shen Dingli.

Days before the Shanghai meeting, Trump threatened to pull recognition of China's developing nation status at the World Trade Organization, which Beijing called "arrogance".

The kick-starting of trade negotiations are still being seen as positive -- even if little of substance is expected.

"The short duration of the current meeting to me suggests that this is exploratory," said J. Michael Cole, a Taipei-based senior fellow with the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington.

"It signals that no major breakthroughs are expected and that the expectations of achievements are modest at best, which might be a wise thing given the acrimonious nature of the relationship at present."

However, expectations were already low before Trump's tweetstorm, and trade officials on both sides were keeping a low profile.

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

US trade negotiators entered and left their hotel on Shanghai's famous waterfront through side doors without going through public areas, and did not stop to speak to the press or show their faces.

The city's Peace Hotel, a famous hotspot and tourist attraction where the two sides were believed to have met for dinner on Tuesday evening, closed its doors to all visitors ahead of the US motorcade arriving.

Trump said last week he believed Beijing was hoping to delay a deal until after the US presidential election in November 2020, saying China wanted to see if a Democratic opponent wins the vote so it could "continue to ripoff the USA".

"He (Trump) can't afford politically to step up and say 'I made a great deal with China' when it's not a great deal," said Derek M. Scissors, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

"So the most likely outcome is we get nothing until the election."

...
Tags: us china trade talks, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The missiles fired by the North last week were described as a new type of tactical guided short-range weapon. (Photo: AFP)

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South

Johnson (R) was accompanied by Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith (L) on his visit to Belfast. (Photo: AFP)

Boris Johnson visits Nothern Ireland, heart of Brexit battle

The attendant was in the overhead bin

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
 

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

The attendant was in the overhead bin "for a solid 10 minutes." (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hello Sunny Leone?: Dialogue in ‘Arjun Patiala’ leaves Delhi man's phone buzzing

It all started with a scene from Arjun Patiala where the character played by Sunny Leone shared her phone number with another character in the film. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Passenger spots flight attendant inside overhead bin; see pics

The attendant was in the overhead bin

Aware of reports of North Korea's missile launch: US

The response came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier today, according to the South Korean military. (Photo: File)

Pompeo backtracks on Afghanistan, says 'no deadline' for troops withdrawal

Pompeo had on July 29 said that Trump has ordered to reduce the number of American troops in war-torn Afghanistan before the presidential elections in 2020. (Photo: File)

Fire reduces historic 124-year-old Central Texas church to ashes

Photos posted on the Austin Catholic diocesan Facebook page show the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia fully involved in flames Monday morning, being reduced to nothing more than ashes. (Photo: Facebook)

‘My name is Thor’: Canadian man uses fake ID to buy marijuana

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham