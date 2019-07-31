World America 31 Jul 2019 57 die as rival gang ...
World, America

57 die as rival gangs clash in Brazil prison

AFP
Published Jul 31, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 4:53 am IST
16 of the dead were decapitated; 2 guards taken hostage.
Crowds gather outside the Altamira Regional Recovery Centre where clashes between rival gangs left at least 57 inmates dead on Tuesday: —AFP
Rio de Janeiro:  At least 57 inmates were killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil on Monday as rival gang factions fought each other, an official said.

Sixteen of the dead were decapitated in the second major eruption of violence to rock the country's severely overpopulated and deadly prison system in as many months.

 

Fighting broke out in the Altamira Regional Recovery Center at around 7 am (1000 GMT), an official from the Para state government's penitentiary department said.

Two guards were taken hostage during the hours-long clashes, which were brought under control at around midday. The guards were eventually freed.

Brazilian TV stations showed footage of thick black smoke rising from the prison compound and people sitting on the roof of a building.

Other images showed flames inside a building that almost reached the ceiling and people, apparently prisoners, sitting on the ground outside. “It is likely that many detainees died from asphyxiation (from smoke),” the government official said.

No firearms were found at the scene, but improvised knives appear to have been used in the turf war, according to a statement issued by the penitentiary department.

Some of the bodies had not yet been recovered due to the heat inside some of the prison structures.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security said ringleaders of the violence would be transferred to federal jails, which are more secure.

About 311 prisoners were being held at the jail, which the department said was not overcrowded. It reportedly has a capacity for 200 inmates.   

...
Tags: brazilian, public security


