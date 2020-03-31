World America 31 Mar 2020 Deadliest day in US ...
Deadliest day in US as virus toll crosses 3000

AP
Published Mar 31, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Hospitals in the New York City area have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19
A naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Pier 90 in New York. The ship will be used to treat patients who do not have the new coronavirus as land-based hospitals fill up to capacity with those that do. (AP Photo)
 A naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Pier 90 in New York. The ship will be used to treat patients who do not have the new coronavirus as land-based hospitals fill up to capacity with those that do. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK: The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet in the country’s mounting crisis, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city’s desperate fight.

In a grim new milestones marking the spread of the virus, total deaths across the United States hit 3,017, including at least 540 on Monday, and the reported cases climbed to more than 163,000, according to a Reuters tally.

 

People in New York and New Jersey lined both sides of the Hudson River to cheer the U.S Navy ship Comfort, a converted oil tanker painted white with giant red crosses, as it sailed past the Statue of Liberty accompanied by support ships and helicopters.

The Comfort will treat non-coronavirus patients, including those who require surgery and critical care, in an effort to free up other resources to fight the virus, the Navy said.

“It’s a wartime atmosphere and we all have to pull together,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was among the dignitaries to greet the ship’s arrival at the Midtown Manhattan pier.

Officials have appealed for volunteer healthcare workers.

The United States has the most confirmed cases in the world, a number that is likely to soar when tests for the virus become more widespread.

Tags: coronavirus death toll, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19 cases, coronavirus (covid-19), us coronavirus, covid 19 in us
Location: United States, New York, New York


Representative Image (PTI)

Passengers wearing face masks at Changsha railway station in China. (AFP Photo)

People wearing face masks ride an escalator near a winged statue at an upscale shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. China on Tuesday reported just one new death from the coronavirus and a few dozen new cases, all brought from overseas. (AP Photo)

Representative Image (AP)

A worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station for hospital surge capacity set up at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. (Photo- AP)

A medical worker holds an umbrella as she checks to to see if anyone is waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing center at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. AFP Photo

A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls in New York citu. AFP Photo

A patient waits to be directed into Covid19 testing centre in New York. AFP Photo

US president Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package at the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
