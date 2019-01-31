search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

In new 'hate crime' incident, Hindu temple vandalised in Kentucky

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
The incident happened between Sunday night and Tuesday morning at the Swaminarayan Temple in Louisville, Kentucky.
US Authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime. (Photo: Facebook | Swaminarayan Temple)
 US Authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime. (Photo: Facebook | Swaminarayan Temple)

Washington: In a hate crime, a Hindu temple has been vandalised in the US state of Kentucky by miscreants who sprayed black paint on the deity and walls, and left a knife stabbed into a chair in the main hall.

The incident happened between Sunday night and Tuesday morning at the Swaminarayan Temple in Louisville.

 

According to local media report, vandalism resulted in deity image sprayed with black paint, broken windows, walls spray-painted with inappropriate messages and graffiti. A knife was stabbed in the chair, and cabinets were emptied.

The incident has come as a big shock to the Indian-American community in Louisville, Kentucky.

US Authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Condemning the incident of vandalism, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called upon the city residents to stand up against this hatred.

"Anytime we see hatred or bigotry we will stand against it. The cowards who did this have only given our community more fuel and determination to embrace compassion, understanding, and each other," Fischer said as he visited the vandalised temple today.

"Sometime between the end of services at the Swaminarayan Temple on Bardstown Road on Sunday and the time a repairman arrived on Tuesday morning, vandals broke into a window and vandalised spots throughout the building," he said.

The vandalism of this temple, Fischer said, is another example of the work "we still have to do as a city and a nation to make sure we live to our ideals of equality, of a country where everyone is treated with the respect we all deserve."

He said that the vandals wrote "repugnant messages of hate."

"Regardless of what religion you are, this should not happen," Raj Patel from the Swaminarayan temple said.

"We come here to worship. We should not have to turn our backs to see who is behind us, but we should be happy to come here and worship in peace," he added.

Describing the desecration as "heartbreaking", Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad told reporters that the police will provide additional security to the temple.

"What I'm here to do today is to assure everyone that attends this temple that we will do our best to find and hold accountable the person or persons who committed this vandalism and this hate crime," Conrad said.

Kentucky State Representative Nima Kulkarni, the first Indian-American elected to the Kentucky General Assembly, said the vandalism was an "act of intimidation designed to weaken our faith and community".

There have been a number of such incidents across the US in previous years.

In April 2015, a Hindu temple in north Texas has been vandalised with nasty images spray-painted on its walls.

In February 2015, Hindu temples in Kent and the Seattle Metropolitan area were also vandalised.

...
Tags: hindu temple vandalised, us hate crime, swaminarayan temple
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

ICE arrested eight foreigners -- all of whom are either Indian nationals or Indian Americans -- for aiding foreign nationals to remain in the United States illegally. (Representational Image)

Several foreigners face deportation as pay to stay visa racket busted

SIGAR said just 53.8 per cent of Afghanistan's 407 districts are in government hands, and experts on Afghanistan say the number is lower still. (Photo: AP)

Kabul control slips in Afghanistan amid US talks with Taliban

Among other things, it introduces an electronic registration requirement for petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions. (Represenatationla Image)

US unveils new, efficient H-1B visa rules to attract best talent

The frigid cold blanketing much of the US northern neighbour, from Manitoba in the western Prairies region to Atlantic Canada, prompted a rare “hazardous” cold warning from Environment Canada. (Photo: AFP)

Arctic air grips US as country braces for -40° Centigrade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The incredible port-less Meizu Zero can be yours

The Meizu Zero makes use of capacitive panels on the sides as a substitute for physical buttons for the power and volume rockers.
 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Several foreigners face deportation as pay to stay visa racket busted

ICE arrested eight foreigners -- all of whom are either Indian nationals or Indian Americans -- for aiding foreign nationals to remain in the United States illegally. (Representational Image)

US unveils new, efficient H-1B visa rules to attract best talent

Among other things, it introduces an electronic registration requirement for petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions. (Represenatationla Image)

Arctic air grips US as country braces for -40° Centigrade

The frigid cold blanketing much of the US northern neighbour, from Manitoba in the western Prairies region to Atlantic Canada, prompted a rare “hazardous” cold warning from Environment Canada. (Photo: AFP)

MIT study suggests crowdsourcing might be the solution to fake news

That means the crowdsourcing approach could work especially well in marginalising false news stories -- for instance by building audience judgments into an algorithm ranking stories by quality. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Indian origin Senator Kamala Harris' CNN town hall sets viewership record

Harris, 54, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for presidency last week (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham