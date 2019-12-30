World America 30 Dec 2019 'Visible to som ...
World, America

'Visible to some...': Twitter blocks Trump's whistleblower tweet, blames 'outage'

REUTERS
Published Dec 30, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 9:26 am IST
In recent days, Trump shared an unsubstantiated media report and a second post that appeared to name the intelligence community member.
On Friday, Trump retweeted a post from a pro-Trump account that featured the same name prominently, and that has also shared photos of a person who it alleged was the whistleblower. (Photo: File)
 On Friday, Trump retweeted a post from a pro-Trump account that featured the same name prominently, and that has also shared photos of a person who it alleged was the whistleblower. (Photo: File)

Washington: A tweet from US President Donald Trump that identified an intelligence analyst as the alleged whistleblower who helped spark his impeachment was temporarily blocked at the weekend, with Twitter blaming an outage that affected a number of user accounts.

In recent days, Trump shared an unsubstantiated media report and a second post that appeared to name the intelligence community member.

 

However, the second tweet, from the president's personal account, was not visible on Saturday to all of his 68 million followers. It was visible again on Sunday afternoon, although the original account that shared the alleged whistleblower's name had been deleted.

"Due to an outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others," Twitter Support said. "We're still working on fixing this and apologize for any confusion." A spokeswoman for the social media platform confirmed that the US president's account was among those affected.

The spokeswoman added that, per Twitter policy, any tweets that included private information about an individual, including the alleged whistleblower, would be in violation of its rules. Names are not considered private information, she said.

Democrats, some Republicans, and members of the US intelligence community have strongly objected to the effort to reveal the whistleblower's identify, calling it inappropriate and possibly illegal.

Mark Zaid, one of the whistleblower's lawyers, said on Twitter in early November that Republicans had "sought to expose our client's identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family."

Other Republicans, including Senator Rand Paul and the president's son Donald Trump Jr, have previously shared links on Twitter to articles from right-wing news outlets identifying what they claimed was the likely whistleblower. However, Thursday marked the first time the president had done so, when he retweeted a link to a Washington Examiner article.

On Friday, Trump retweeted a post from a pro-Trump account that featured the same name prominently, and that has also shared photos of a person who it alleged was the whistleblower.

That retweet briefly disappeared from Trump's Twitter account on Saturday, reported the Washington Post, CNN, and other media.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, twitter, trump-ukraine row
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Putin has said on several recent occasions that Poland bears responsibility for the outbreak of the war, deepening tensions between the two Slavic nations. (Photo: File)

Attempt to 'conceal' Russia's issues: Polish PM accuses Putin of lying about WWII

A road crash in Egypt killed six people, including tourists from India and Malaysia, and injured at least 24 others Saturday, security and medical sources said. (Representational Image)

Indian killed in bus accident in Egypt, 16 tourists were on board

Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship in upstate New York late Saturday night, a public affairs group said. (Representational Image)

‘Several stabbed at synagogue in New York,’ says Jewish Affairs Group

The amended Citizenship law along with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) being planned by the Narendra Modi government

‘1st time in Independent India': US on 'affecting status' of Muslims with CAA, NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

‘Several stabbed at synagogue in New York,’ says Jewish Affairs Group

Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship in upstate New York late Saturday night, a public affairs group said. (Representational Image)

LSD pioneer, author, spiritual guru Ram Dass dies at home aged 88

Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced late Sunday that the author and spiritual leader died peacefully at his home earlier in the day. No cause of death was given. (Photo: Social Media)

Heartbroken European Union pens love letter to UK

Frans Timmermans

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi not ready to name team for Trump's Senate trial

US to provide USD 300 million military aid to Ukraine in 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham