The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 30 Oct 2020 'Over 70% of In ...
World, America

'Over 70% of Indian-Americans support Biden'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 30, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2020, 11:57 am IST
With Kamala Harris, the Indian-origin Democratic party vice-presidential nominee, US Americans are now opening up more to the idea of India
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after speaking at a drive-in rally at Broward College, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Florida. (AP)
 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after speaking at a drive-in rally at Broward College, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Florida. (AP)

 

Hyderabad: Over 70 per cent of Indian Americans favour Joe Biden and the Democrats in the US elections, said Shashank Bengali, South Asia correspondent for Los Angeles Times, in a webinar conducted by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, in collaboration with American Corner, Hyderabad, on Thursday on the role of Indian Americans in the upcoming US presidential elections.

 

As has been the trend even in previous US presidential elections, Indian Americans have largely been pro-Democratic party, said Bengali. “Nearly 77 per cent of Indian Americans had voted for Hillary Clinton even in the previous elections,” added Shashank, saying that the community has a major role in deciding the electoral fate of the US.

With Kamala Harris, the Indian-origin Democratic party vice-presidential nominee, US Americans are now opening up more to the idea of India than what has been known to them until now, revealed the discussion on the webinar. “So far Americans have mostly known more of the North Indian stuff, like masala tikka or bhangra, as representative of the country. However, with Harris proudly wearing her Indian heritage, the south of India is also becoming known to US Americans now,” said Bengali.

 

Responding to a question from Deccan Chronicle on the role of organisations like ‘Hindus for Trump’ or participation of Indian Americans in events like ‘Howdy Modi’, Bengali said that even though such organisations are influential and have a lot of money behind them, they will not make much of a difference to the tilt observed on the ground in the elections.

Dave Moyer, public affairs officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, welcomed the gathering, saying, “Such debates define our two countries, our two democracies.”

 

Swapna Sundari, Editor at 10TV, moderated the talks, in which Sriram Karri of Deccan Chronicle also spoke.

...
Tags: indian-american voters, biden, democratic nominee, kamala harris, webinar


Latest From World

In this photo provided by Bidyanondo Foundation, floating hospital called 'Jibon Kheya',meaning lifeboat, arrives at Banishanta near Mongla seaport in southwestern region of Bangladesh, Sept. 1, 2020.. A Bangladeshi charity has set up a floating hospital turning a small tourist boat into a healthcare facility to provide services to thousands of people affected by this year's devastating floods that marooned millions. (Bidyanondo Foundation via AP)

Bangladeshi floating hospital treats flood-ravaged community

A Police vehicle passes by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020 after a knife-wielding man kills three people at the church, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country. (AFP)

Church attack in Nice: What we know so far

Replacing the computerised draw of lots to decide on the successful H-1B applicants, the DHS said it is expected to help counter the downward pressure on the wages of American workers that is created by an annual influx of relatively lower-paid, new cap-subject H-1B workers. (AFP)

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Pakistani security personnel (Representative Image) (Photo : AFP)

Seven killed, 26 injured as blast rips apart Peshawar seminary



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Survey says Indian-Americans solidly behind Biden in US presidential election

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida on October 13, 2020. (AFP)

Get out and vote: Trump gets back to campaigning

US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on October 10, 2020. - Trump spoke publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election. (AFP)

Trump to resume in-person campaigning but refuses debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, following campaign events in New Jersey. (AFP)

Greatest failure: Kamala Harris slams Trump admin's handling of COVID-19 in VP debate

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AFP)

Trump administration turns to immigration as election nears

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a series of of immigration measures in recent days. The agency is helping to revive an issue that was at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, but largely on the back burner in the current one. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham