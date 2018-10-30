search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian couple dies after falling 800 ft in California's Yosemite National Park

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park.
Together, they chronicled their adventures of travelling around the world in a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'. (Photo: Instagram/holidaysandhappilyeverafters)
 Together, they chronicled their adventures of travelling around the world in a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'. (Photo: Instagram/holidaysandhappilyeverafters)

New York: In a tragic incident, an Indian couple died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California's Yosemite National Park this week, according to a media report. 

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. They were identified Monday as a married couple from India living in the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

 

The report said that the couple had recently moved from New York after Viswanath took a job as a systems engineer at Cisco, based in San Jose. Together, they chronicled their adventures of travelling around the world in a blog called 'Holidays and HappilyEverAfters'. 

Rangers recovered their bodies on the steep terrain Thursday below Taft Point, a popular tourist spot that offers spectacular views of the Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls, and El Capitan. Visitors had spotted the bodies a day earlier. 

Park spokesman Jamie Richards was quoted as saying in the report that "We still do not know what caused them to fall. We're trying to understand what happened. We may never know, (but) from everything we see, this was a tragic fall."    

Investigators were looking into how the couple fell or what had occurred when the accident happened at the famous spot which is a favourite place for tourists from around the world to take scenic and memorable photos. 

Earlier, the National Park Service had said in a statement that the recovery operation for a male and female visitor who had died in the fall from Taft Point was completed on the afternoon of October 25. The department said the two people fell approximately 800 feet below Taft Point in an area with very steep terrain. This recovery operation involved Park Rangers using technical climbing and rappelling techniques, in addition to helicopter support from the California Highway Patrol for a short-haul operation. 

The report added that the couple had been married since 2014 and both were software engineers. On the cover of Viswanath's Facebook page is a picture of the two of them smiling on the edge of a cliff at the Grand Canyon. 

In a Facebook post, College of Engineering, Chengannur said the two were its alumni and added that it deeply mourns their "accidental demise". 

The college said Viswanath and Moorthy belonged to the BTech 2006-10 Computer Science and Engineering batch. "Our hearts go to the friends and family members of this lovely couple. May their souls rest in peace,” the college said. 

Raj Katta, 24, of New York, said he got to know both of them while attending Bradley University, in Illinois. He said Viswanath was a "thoughtful and amazing guy, very talented. They are a really happy couple. Very positive." Katta described Moorthy as extremely positive and enthusiastic. 

"She's one of those girls who wants to explore the world and discover a deeper meaning in life." He said in the report that Viswanath and Moorthy had decided six months ago that he would take the job at Cisco and they would live in California for a year or so. 

...
Tags: indians abroad, yosemite national park
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Another suspicious package for CNN intercepted at post office

There is no danger to the channel's headquarters, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement posted on Twitter. (Representational Image)

You aren't welcome in Pittsburg: Group of Jewish leaders to Trump

Until he does so, Trump -- who has announced his intent to visit Pittsburgh -- is not welcome in the city, the letter said. (Photo: File)

Pittsburgh gunman spoke of 'genocide, desire to kill Jews'

The mayor of Pittsburgh appealed, meanwhile, for guns to be taken away from potential hate criminals. (Representational Image)

Trump administration split amid India, China resistance to Iran sanctions

The State Department declined comment for this story, but the administration has confirmed Washington is considering waivers. (Photo: File)

Brazil elects far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro as new president

Jair Bolsonaro, waves after voting in the presidential runoff election in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday, October 28, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham