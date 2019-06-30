Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 30 Jun 2019 US open to historic ...
World, America

US open to historic trade deal with China: Donald Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 3:03 am IST
Donald Trump said that it would be historic if the world’s top two economies could do a fair trade deal to thrash out a tariff war.
Chinas President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Chinas President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Osaka: Washington is open to a ‘historic’ trade deal with China, President Donald Trump said on Saturday as he met President Xi Jinping, who called for ‘cooperation and dialogue.’

  “It would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal,” Trump said at the start of the high-stakes meeting to thrash out a tariff war between the world’s top two economies.

 

“We are totally open to it,” added Trump.

Xi opened the meeting by telling his US counterpart that ‘cooperation and dialogue’ are better than ‘confrontation.’

The bilateral talks are the most highly anticipated event of the two-day G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, even though experts see little chance of a full deal to end the damaging trade war between the two countries.

The best that most experts expect is a truce, which would avoid the imposition of further tariffs, and open the way for additional discussions and an eventual deal.

“We want to do some things that will even it up with respect to trade,” Trump said.

“We were very close but something happened where it slipped up a little bit,” he added, in reference to the breakdown of previous negotiations.

He also heaped praise on Xi and China.

“We have had a lot of time together, we’ve become friends,” Trump said, ignoring questions from reporters about what their talks would cover.

“Chinese culture, it's an incredible culture,” he said.  Trump has already slapped a 25 per cent tariff on $250 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump has also threatened 25 per cent tariffs on another $300 billion in goods from China. China said will re-start “on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” the media reported.

Special teams from both the sides headed by high-level officials held 11 rounds of talks to end the tariff war. The feud escalated in the months leading up to the summit, after talks between the two countries collapsed in May.

Noting that global situation and China-US relations have changed considerably in the past four decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese president said that there is an unchanged fundamental fact that cooperation will benefit the two nations, while conflict will injure both sides.

Cooperation is better than friction, and dialogue is better than confrontation, Xi said.

...
Tags: us president donald trump, china's president xi jinping, g20 summit


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A boy lies on the pavement as he cools off at a fountain in Montpellier, southern France, during a heat wave. (Photo: AFP)

More wildfires hit scorching Spain

An F-22 Raptor does a fly-by during an airshow at Joint Andrews Air Base in Maryland in Sept. , 2007. (Photo: AFP)

US sends F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris speech overrated: Donald Trump

The spectacular invitation on Twitter caught observers by surprise. If Kim accepts, it would be the third meeting between the leaders of the two former enemies amid efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump invites Kim Jong Un to meet him for historic handshake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'No cookies, biscuits with chai; only healthy snacks for meeting': Health Ministry

The Ministry headed by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued a circular on June 19 where it made mandatory not to serve cookies, biscuits or unhealthy fastfood with immediate affect. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)

50 years of Stonewall Inn: A raid that exposed the colours of Pride

But June has been the month of LGBTQ pride marches and celebrations in commemoration of the Stonewall Inn riots since 1970, the year after the riots commenced. (Representational Image)

US Islamic teacher gets 10 years prison for sending porn to 15-yr-old girl

Earlier this year, Seitu Sulayman Kokayi, 30, was convicted at trial in Alexandria federal court of sending pornographic images to the girl and trying to persuade her to respond in kind (Photo: Sheriff Office)

Indian-American teen wins USD 100,000 in US quiz show

Avi Gupta's victory on Friday marked a near-clean sweep of popular student contests in the past year by Indian-Americans. (Photo: Jeopardy | Twitter)

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

The son has schizophrenia and other psychiatric problems. His lawyer said Gilbert Jr was too mentally ill to understand the consequences of shooting his father. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham