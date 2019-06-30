Cricket World Cup 2019

World, America

'No hurry, quality of transaction important': Trump on trade deal with China

REUTERS
Published Jun 30, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.
'I am in no hurry, but things look very good,' Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing. (Photo: File)
 'I am in no hurry, but things look very good,' Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing. (Photo: File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was "in no hurry" to cut a trade deal.

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

 

"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed."

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, global trade war
Location: United States, District of Columbia


