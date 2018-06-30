search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian woman in US separated from 5-yr-old differently-abled son: report

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 10:48 am IST
This is the first known case of an Indian national who has been separated from her child in recent months under the 'zero-tolerance' policy.
So far more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents after being arrested by the US law enforcement agencies after they illegally crossed the border. (Photo: Representational | AP)
 So far more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents after being arrested by the US law enforcement agencies after they illegally crossed the border. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Washington: An Indian woman, who is seeking asylum in the US after she illegally crossed into America from Mexico, has been separated from her five-year-old differently-abled son, a media report said on Friday.

The Trump administration's controversial "zero tolerance" policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has resulted in the separation of nearly 2,000 children from their parents and guardians, sparking a public outcry.

 

Bhavan Patel, 33, was granted a USD 30,000 bond by an Arizona court on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

However, it was not immediately clear if she was able to join her disabled son.

This is the first known case of an Indian national who has been separated from her child in recent months under the 'zero-tolerance' policy.

So far more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents after being arrested by the US law enforcement agencies after they illegally crossed the border.

After a nationwide outrage, President Trump signed an executive order that stopped the practice.

The Post did not reveal when she was arrested.

Patel sat in an immigration courtroom, a tiny, solitary figure in a faded green prison uniform, the report said.

She fled left Ahmedabad, travelling to Greece and then Mexico before crossing the US border illegally with her disabled five-year-old son, Patel and her attorney said during a bond hearing.

Patel's hair had started turning white. She wrung her hands incessantly, the daily said.

"Her son is not doing well," said her attorney Alinka Robinson, as a telephonic translator relayed the proceedings to Patel in Gujarati, the daily said in its report from Arizona.

Alinka Robinson asked Judge Irene C Feldman to grant her client a USD 10,000 bond so she could "reunite with her son".

The prosecutor from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the court that Patel was a flight risk.

Thereafter the judge quizzed her about her path to the United States and whether she had paid a smuggler.

"An asylum officer had already found she had a 'credible fear' of being hurt or killed if she were sent back to India. She told the judge that her brother arranged her passage and that she never paid a smuggler," The Post reported.

The judge seemed sceptical and set bond at USD 30,000, making Patel one of the few separated parents at Eloy to have a bond set, according to detainees, the daily reported.

There is no official figure of Indians being detained in the US jail after they crossed the border illegally.

Recent media reports indicate that there are more than 200 illegal Indians - mostly from Punjab and Gujarat - in a four federal prisons in Washington, New Mexico, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Indian Embassy in Washington DC and its Consulates in Houston, New York and San Francisco have sent its senior diplomats to all these federal prisons to ascertain facts and offer consular access to its citizens.

The public outcry in the wake of images and stories of the children caught in the middle of President Trump's immigration policy has sparked a fierce debate in the US.

Tags: donald trump, indians abroad, us immigration policy, us immigration and customs enforcement
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

If this method is implemented on iPhones within the core operating system itself, we could look at Apple trying hard to eradicate the physical Lightning port for data transfer.
 

Woman told to lose weight by doctors has 23 kg cyst removed from ovary

The mass was the equivalent of being pregnant with six babies – the average birth weight in the United States is about 7.5 lbs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

There is no such thing as a 'normal' vagina, scientists conclude

The rate of women getting operations to nip and tuck their vaginas has boomed in recent years.
 

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

Android version updates for OnePlus 3/3T will be announced in the coming months.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo, Suarez put dreams on line as Portugal face Uruguay

In Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Portugal and Uruguay boast some of the greatest goal-scorers in world football, but Sochi could be the scene of a World Cup battle of attrition on Saturday evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina must lift game for genius Messi vs France in knockouts

Coach Jorge Sampaoli has called on Argentina to lift their game to the level of "genius" Lionel Messi when they look to seal a World Cup quarter-final place with victory over France on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will talk about Syria, Ukraine, global issues, elections with Putin: Trump

US President Donald Trump to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16. (Photo: File)

Trump says WTO treating US 'very badly', denies withdrawing from global trade body

Donald Trump is a long-time critic of the WTO. He often complains that the world trade body is biased against the US. (Photo: File | AP)

CIMON, first robot hardwired to assist astronauts in space launches from Florida

CIMON will verbally communicate step-by-step instructions to Gerst during three planned science experiments on the space station’s European module. (Photo: AP)

'We are speechless', reads otherwise empty edit page of tragedy affected US paper

Inside, among the paper's blanket coverage of its own tragedy, were profiles of the five staffers gunned down in the latest spasm of America's epidemic of gun violence. (Photo: AP)

India-US 2+2 dialogue postponed due to Trump-Putin summit: Sources

United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo had on Thursday, said that the postponement of the July 6 2+2 dialogue with India was for reasons entirely unrelated to the warm bilateral relationship that Washington and New Delhi share. (Photo: File/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham