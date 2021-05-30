World America 30 May 2021 Two dead, over 20 in ...
Two dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting in South Florida: Police

AP
Published May 30, 2021, 5:14 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2021, 5:14 pm IST
The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert
Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Hialeah: Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

 

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice, Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act, Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

 

...
