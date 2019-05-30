Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 30 May 2019 21 killed in tour bu ...
World, America

21 killed in tour bus crash in Mexico

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 10:53 am IST
The accident took place after a tour bus collided with a mini-truck and burst into flames.
Emergency officials reached the spot immediately and carried out the rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)
 Emergency officials reached the spot immediately and carried out the rescue operation. (Photo: Representational)

Veracruz: At least 21 people were killed and over 30 sustained injuries in a road accident on Wednesday in eastern Mexico's Veracruz state.

The accident took place after a tour bus collided with a mini-truck and burst into flames, reported Al Jazeera.

 

Emergency officials reached the spot immediately and carried out the rescue operation.

The officials pointed out that the bus' brakes failed while going downhill and crashed into the other vehicle, causing both to catch fire.

"The forensic experts at the scene report 17 bodies of passengers who were travelling in the bus, plus two people who died in the semi-truck," said Guadalupe Osorno head of the Civil Protection service.

"Two people were dead on arrival at the hospital, and another who was in serious condition died," she added.

...
Tags: road accident
Location: Mexico, Veracruz


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

A spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said, 'The closure will continue until June 14.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till June 14

The girl, nicknamed Saybie by hospital staff, was born 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s pregnancy. (Photo: AP)

Miracle baby: World’s tiniest surviving baby born in California

Najafi resigned as mayor in 2018 after hard-liners criticized him for attending a dance performance by young girls.(Photo: Twitter/Mohammad Ali Najafi )

Ex-Tehran mayor, 67, shoots 35-year-old wife in the heart, surrenders

Trump, during his presidential campaign, had said that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured during the Vietnam war. (Photo: ANI)

I was not informed about anything: Trump on recent McCain controversy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Bering Sea puffins in danger due to climate change

Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea feed on small fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn eat ocean plankton. (Photo: AP)
 

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 

Tata Sky Binge review: Binge on with Amazon’s free Fire TV Stick

All you need to do is get a simple Tata Sky subscription account with the kit and refill the account with a minimum of Rs 249 each month.
 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Miracle baby: World’s tiniest surviving baby born in California

The girl, nicknamed Saybie by hospital staff, was born 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s pregnancy. (Photo: AP)

US State dept official to visit India in early June to discuss defence cooperation

In Sri Lanka, the State Department official is expected to meet with government officials and think tank experts to 'discuss security, peacekeeping, clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance, counterterrorism, and other areas of mutual interest.' (Photo: ANI)

I was not informed about anything: Trump on recent USS McCain controversy

Trump, during his presidential campaign, had said that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured during the Vietnam war. (Photo: ANI)

US lawmakers introduce legislation to protect work visa of spouses of H-1B holders

H-4 visa holders had obtained work permits under a special order issued by the previous Obama administration. (Representational Image)

Kamala Harris assures action in abortion issues, if elected to power

Kamala Harris. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham