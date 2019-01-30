search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Polar vortex: Snow wallops US Midwest as it braces for extreme cold

AFP
Published Jan 30, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 11:05 am IST
More than 1,000 flights were canceled at two airports in Chicago, a major regional hub and America's third largest city.
Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work. (Photo: AP)
 Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work. (Photo: AP)

Chicago: The US Midwest dug out from a snowstorm that closed schools and businesses, as millions braced for dangerous sub-zero temperatures that could shatter records.

School districts in Minnesota and Wisconsin cancelled classes and government offices, universities and businesses shuttered, with the mercury expected to drop to a polar -40 Celsius.

 

"Dangerously cold and potentially record breaking temperatures and wind chills are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday," National Weather Service (NWS) said Monday.

"The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values." In Wisconsin, where nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was measured in one location, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work, if needed.

In North and South Dakota, peak wind gusts were measured at 60-70 miles (96-113 kilometers) per hour.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled at two airports in Chicago, a major regional hub and America's third largest city, in nearby Illinois.

On the heels of the storm, nearly a dozen states braced for a blast of arctic air known as a polar vortex, which was expected to lower temperatures well below normal and far below zero.

The frigid air mass had veered from its usual path and was forecast to fall into the Midwest beginning Tuesday. The chill was expected to bring temperatures to extreme lows by Wednesday and last through Thursday.

Temperatures were expected to plummet to between -10 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit in a vast area stretching some 1,200 miles from the Dakotas to parts of Ohio.

Wind chill would make temperatures feel more like -30 to -65 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NWS.

On Tuesday, the snow storm was expected to move to the northeast, where it could dump another 8 to 12 inches of snow in some areas.

In Wisconsin's biggest city, Milwaukee, downtown streets were virtually deserted Monday and every major highway in the state covered in ice or snow, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In Minnesota, numerous cities declared snow emergencies, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

...
Tags: united states, snowstorm
Location: United States, Illinois, Chicago


Latest From World

Harris, 54, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for presidency last week (File Photo)

Indian origin Senator Kamala Harris' CNN town hall sets viewership record

Washington has recognised Guaido as the South American country's acting president (File Photo)

White House warns against 'harm' to Venezuela's Juan Guaido

During the meeting, the senators discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries (File Photo)

India one of the most important strategic partners, says a top US Senator

In a series of votes on Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a no-deal Brexit by 318 votes to 310 (File Photo)

UK MPs reject 'no deal' Brexit, send May back to renegotiate EU divorce



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US says Huawei stole robot tech

Huawei (Photo: AP)

White House warns against 'harm' to Venezuela's Juan Guaido

Washington has recognised Guaido as the South American country's acting president (File Photo)

India one of the most important strategic partners, says a top US Senator

During the meeting, the senators discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries (File Photo)

US goes after Venezuela’s oil firm

n There’s no shortage of oil right now as global supplies hit a record last summer.

India-born billionaire on trial in US for bribing doctors

An India-born onetime billionaire and founder of a drug company went on trial in the US along with four others (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham