search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

MIT study suggests crowdsourcing might be the solution to fake news

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Respondents in the survey distrusted marginal websites, and there was agreement among general audience and professional fact-checkers.
That means the crowdsourcing approach could work especially well in marginalising false news stories -- for instance by building audience judgments into an algorithm ranking stories by quality. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 That means the crowdsourcing approach could work especially well in marginalising false news stories -- for instance by building audience judgments into an algorithm ranking stories by quality. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Boston: Using public opinion surveys to vet the authenticity of political stories may be an effective strategy to combat the menace of fake news and other kinds of online misinformation, an MIT study has found.

False news stories have proliferated online in recent years, and social media sites such as Facebook have received sharp criticism for giving them visibility.

 

Facebook also faced pushback for a January 2018 plan to let readers rate the quality of online news sources.

However, the study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US suggests such a crowdsourcing approach could work well, if implemented correctly. "What we found is that, while there are real disagreements among Democrats and Republicans concerning mainstream news outlets, basically everybody -- Democrats, Republicans, and professional fact-checkers -- agree that the fake and hyperpartisan sites are not to be trusted," said David Rand, an MIT scholar.

Using a pair of public-opinion surveys to evaluate of 60 US news sources, the researchers found that Democrats trusted mainstream media outlets more than Republicans do -- with the exception of Fox News, which Republicans trusted far more than Democrats did.

However, when it comes to lesser-known sites peddling false information, as well as "hyperpartisan" political websites, both Democrats and Republicans show a similar disregard for such sources. "If the goal is to remove really bad content, this actually seems quite promising," Rand says.

To perform the study, the researchers conducted two online surveys that had roughly 1,000 participants each.

In each case, respondents were asked to rate their trust in 60 news outlets, about a third of which were high-profile, mainstream sources.

The second survey's participants had demographic characteristics resembling that of the US as a whole.

The survey also measured the general audience's evaluations against a set of judgments by professional fact-checkers, to see whether the larger audience's judgments were similar to the opinions of experienced researchers.

Respondents generally distrusted the more marginal websites, there was significant agreement among the general audience and the professional fact-checkers.

That means the crowdsourcing approach could work especially well in marginalising false news stories -- for instance by building audience judgments into an algorithm ranking stories by quality.

Crowdsourcing would probably be less effective, however, if a social media site were trying to build a consensus about the very best news sources and stories.

However, researchers said that the method would indeed build bias into the system, because people are more skeptical of news sources they have less familiarity with -- and there is likely good reason why most people are not acquainted with many sites that run fake or hyperpartisan news.

...
Tags: hyperpartisan websites, fake news, massachusetts institute of technology, crowdsourcing
Location: United States, Massachusetts, Boston


Latest From World

Remarks by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats came as he and heads of other top American intelligence agencies appeared on Tuesday before the Senate (Representational Image)

Pakistan supported militant groups will continue attacks in India: US spy

Senior US official made the remarks as the members met in Beijing (File Photo)

USA tells Russia and China to be more transparent in nuclear programmes

Harris, 54, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for presidency last week (File Photo)

Indian origin Senator Kamala Harris' CNN town hall sets viewership record

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work. (Photo: AP)

Polar vortex: Snow wallops US Midwest as it braces for extreme cold



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian origin Senator Kamala Harris' CNN town hall sets viewership record

Harris, 54, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for presidency last week (File Photo)

Polar vortex: Snow wallops US Midwest as it braces for extreme cold

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan supported militant groups will continue attacks in India: US spy

Remarks by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats came as he and heads of other top American intelligence agencies appeared on Tuesday before the Senate (Representational Image)

US says Huawei stole robot tech

Huawei (Photo: AP)

White House warns against 'harm' to Venezuela's Juan Guaido

Washington has recognised Guaido as the South American country's acting president (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham