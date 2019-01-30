search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

India one of the most important strategic partners, says a top US Senator

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2019, 10:28 am IST
India remains one of the most important strategic partners of the United States, a top American senator said.
During the meeting, the senators discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries (File Photo)
 During the meeting, the senators discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries (File Photo)

Washington: India remains one of the most important strategic partners of the United States, a top American senator said. Mark Warner from the Democratic Party and Republican senator John Cornyn met the new Indian Envoy to the US, Harsh V Shringla, at the US Capitol here.

“India remains one of our most important strategic partners,” Cornyn said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the meeting. Warner and Cornyn are co-chairs of the powerful India Caucus, the only country-specific caucus in the Senate.

 

“I'm glad Senator Warner and I were able to meet with the Ambassador to welcome him to his post and discuss ways in which our two countries can continue to work together toward advancing our common interests on issues like trade and global security,” he said.

During the meeting, the senators discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet Ambassador Shringla to talk about the issues bridging our nations, especially since Virginia is home to one of the largest populations of Indian Americans,” said Warner, who is vice chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

"The US and India have many shared economic and strategic interests, so I look forward to working with the Ambassador on these matters,” the Virginia senator added.

Issues discussed in the meeting included areas of opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership, increasing international exchange programs between the two counties, and the implications of India's decision to require all payment system providers to store their data exclusively in India.

Shringla had presented his credentials to President Donald Trump at the White House on January 12.

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington


Latest From World

Harris, 54, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for presidency last week (File Photo)

Indian origin Senator Kamala Harris' CNN town hall sets viewership record

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, freeing up the Wisconsin National Guard for emergency work. (Photo: AP)

Polar vortex: Snow wallops US Midwest as it braces for extreme cold

Washington has recognised Guaido as the South American country's acting president (File Photo)

White House warns against 'harm' to Venezuela's Juan Guaido

In a series of votes on Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a no-deal Brexit by 318 votes to 310 (File Photo)

UK MPs reject 'no deal' Brexit, send May back to renegotiate EU divorce



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy M smartphones in India to take on Xiaomi

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5, 2019.
 

Apple iPhone XI concept video shows radical design changes

The iPhone XI gets previewed in a neat concept video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US says Huawei stole robot tech

Huawei (Photo: AP)

US goes after Venezuela’s oil firm

n There’s no shortage of oil right now as global supplies hit a record last summer.

India-born billionaire on trial in US for bribing doctors

An India-born onetime billionaire and founder of a drug company went on trial in the US along with four others (File Photo)

Sikh community in US distributes gift cards, hot Indian food to TSA employees

The federal government re-opened on Monday, but the employees are still a few days away from receiving their pay checks (File Photo)

Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC

After a publicity-filled weekend spent asserting his innocence and slamming investigators, Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone will appear before a federal judge (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham