search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Russian fighter jet flies within 5 feet of US Navy plane for over 2 hours

AFP
Published Jan 30, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
The incident unfolded while the US EP-3 Aries spy plane was on a mission in international airspace.
The US military has reported several 'unsafe' interactions with Russian jets in the skies over the Black Sea in recent months. (Representational Image | AFP)
 The US military has reported several 'unsafe' interactions with Russian jets in the skies over the Black Sea in recent months. (Representational Image | AFP)

Washington: A Russian fighter jet flew perilously close to a US Navy reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea on Monday, officials said, a maneuver the Navy denounced as "unsafe."

The incident unfolded while the US EP-3 Aries spy plane was on a mission in international airspace. It was intercepted by a Russian Su-27, which flanked the US aircraft for a total of two hours and 40 minutes, the Navy said in a statement.

 

"This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27 closing to within five feet (1.5 meters) and crossing directly through the EP-3's flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27's jet wash," the statement read.

The US military has reported several "unsafe" interactions with Russian jets in the skies over the Black Sea in recent months.

"The Russian military is within its right to operate within international airspace, but they must behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents," the statement read.

Russian and NATO forces are both operating in international air space above the Black Sea, and activity in the region has heated up since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Tags: russian fighter jet, us navy, nato, black sea
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
 

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round

Flat Earthers explain why NASA is lying about our planet being round. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wrap it up! Twitterati go wild over Zara skirt that resembles your dad's 'lungi'

The sarong-style skirt is being sold at Zara's UK online store at £ 69.99. (Photo: Twitter/ ms_aria101)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Judge orders release of Indian-descent immigration activist Ravi Ragbir in US

Ravi Ragbir, 43, was arrested on January 12 during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and ordered immediate deportation, irking local community in New York. (Photo: Facebook)

US to build ‘super-fast’ 5G wireless network to counter Chinese spying

The Trump administration has taken a harder line on policies initiated by predecessor Barack Obama on issues ranging from Beijing's role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire US strategic industries. (Photo: File)

And the Grammy goes to? Hillary Clinton for ‘Fire and Fury’ spoof on Trump

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, read an excerpt from the book about Trump’s eating habits. (Photo: AP)

Harvey Weinstein's Indian-American ex-assistant sues him for sexual exploitation

Sandeep Rehal, who was Harvey Weinstein's personal assistant for two years from 2013 to 2015, has sought trial by jury in an 11-page lawsuit. (Photo: AP)

21-yr-old Uber driver shot dead in US-Mexico border city

Uber said Karla Garrufe (21) was disconnected from the app when the shooting occurred. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham