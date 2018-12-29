search on deccanchronicle.com
Build wall or we will seal US-Mexico border, threatens Donald Trump

AFP
Published Dec 29, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 11:20 am IST
In Nov, Trump threatened to close 'whole border' with Mexico if 'it gets to level where we’re going to lose control.'
This photo shows the border fence under construction near New Mexico's Highway 9, near Santa Teresa on December 23, 2018. - The US government began a Christmastime shutdown early on December 22, after Congress adjourned without passing a federal spending bill or addressing President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a border wall. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to “entirely” close the southern US border with Mexico if lawmakers refuse his demands to fund a wall.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” Trump tweeted.

 

The Republican leader’s warning came as a partial federal government shutdown was set to drag on into next week, with legislators in Washington failing to reach a compromise over Trump’s insistence on funding the border barrier.

Both sides have dug in, with Democrats refusing to provide USD 5 billion for the project and the president -- who has made hardline immigration polices a centre piece of his presidency -- vowing he will not fully fund the government unless he gets the money.

In November, Trump threatened to close the “whole border” with Mexico if “it gets to a level where we’re going to lose control or people are going to start getting hurt.”

Days later US authorities dramatically shuttered a border crossing in southern California after hundreds of migrants -- part of the “caravan” Trump had roundly condemned -- tried to breach a fence from the Mexican city of Tijuana.

The temporary closing saw border agents halt vehicles and pedestrians at the San Ysidro crossing point, one of the busiest between the neighbouring countries.

Tags: donald trump, us-mexico border, illegal immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




