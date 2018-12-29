search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah is once again the pick of the bowlers as he has snapped two wickets in the Australian second innings as India zero in on a win in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 4: Aussie 7 down as India zero in 2-1 lead
 
World, America

Oldest man in US, World War II veteran, dies at age 112: Report

AFP
Published Dec 29, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Overton, who lived in Austin, Texas, died on Thursday at a rehabilitation home, said his cousin, Volma Overton Jr.
Overton's longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years. (Photo: AFP)
 Overton's longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Richard Overton, a World War II veteran who was America's oldest man, has died at the age of 112.

Overton, who lived in Austin, Texas, died on Thursday at a rehabilitation home, his cousin, Volma Overton Jr, told the Austin-American Statesman.

 

He had been hospitalized earlier this month with pneumonia, the newspaper said.

Overton's longevity and his status as the oldest living American veteran of World War II made him a celebrity of sorts over the past few years.

In 2013, he visited Washington and met with president Barack Obama at the White House.

The street where he lived in Austin was renamed "Richard Overton Avenue" on his 111th birthday.

Overton was born on May 11, 1906 in Texas. He served in the US Army in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945.

After returning home, Overton worked in furniture stores and for the office of the state treasurer.

Overton spent his later years sitting on his porch smoking cigars and sipping coffee or Coca-Cola with a dash of whiskey, the Statesman said.

He was married twice but had no children.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest living man in the world is 113-year-old Masazou Nonaka of Japan.

...
Tags: richard overton, world war ii, america's oldest man, barack obama
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US govt shutdown set to drag on to 2019 as Trump, Democrats stick to their stands

The shutdown was imminent as US President Donald Trump remained at odds with the lawmakers over border wall funding of USD 5 billion with Mexico. (Photo: ANI)

Donald Trump declares end to US ‘policeman’ role in surprise Iraq visit

Trump landed at 7:16 pm local time at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, accompanied by his wife Melania, following what he described as a stressful, secrecy-shrouded flight on a 'pitch black' Air Force One. (Photo: File)

Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named FedEx president

Rajesh Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. (Photo: Fedex.com)

Donald Trump says he’s alone at White House waiting for Democrats deal

Trump chimed in from the White House, where he has been cooped up since the shutdown began early Saturday. (Photo: File)

Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham