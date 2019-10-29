World America 29 Oct 2019 Saudi crown prince c ...
World, America

Saudi crown prince congratulates Trump on death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Trump said that 'al-Baghdadi died inside a tunnel with three of his children, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.'
Al-Baghdadi, the most notorious ISIS leader, had been in hiding for the last five years. (Photo: ANI)
 Al-Baghdadi, the most notorious ISIS leader, had been in hiding for the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

Washington: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday (local time) congratulated US President Donald Trump on the successful operation that resulted in the death of Islamic States (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, said the White House.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince congratulated the President on the United States successful mission to bring ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

 

On Sunday, Trump had announced that Abu Bakr, the most wanted terrorist in the world, was killed in an operation launched by the US Army in Syria's Idlib province.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump confirmed the death of the IS chief and said that Baghdadi "died like a dog, died like a coward" in operation conducted by the US special forces in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Trump said that "al-Baghdadi died inside a tunnel with three of his children, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

Al-Baghdadi, the most notorious ISIS leader, had been in hiding for the last five years.

Back in April, al-Baghdadi appeared in a propaganda video a week after a series of bombings rattled Sri Lanka, in which more than 250 people were killed.

He first appeared in 2014 during a sermon at the Great Mosque in Mosul in Iraq. The speech marked the rise of the self-declared "caliphate" of the ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The notorious ISIS leader had also periodically issued audio statements, with the last being in August 2018.

The US had earlier announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to al-Baghdadi's death or arrest.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald j. trump, abu bakr al-baghdadi, mohammad bin salman


Latest From World

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underpants were obtained by an undercover source and DNA tested to prove his identity before an operation by US forces to kill him, an advisor to the Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday. (Photo: File)

'Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid,' says Syrian agent

US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin US voters throw their weight behind presidential aspirant Joe Biden

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony made public on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

We made mistakes on 737 Max jet: Boeing CEO tells US lawmakers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Great Job': Trump tweets photo of dog wounded who chased Baghdadi in US raid

President Donald Trump on Monday outed a military working dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

Baghdadi's body disposed at sea by US officials; Trump may release raid video

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a US commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three officials told Reuters. (Photo: File)

Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico

Police found more than 40 skulls, dozens of bones and a fetus in a glass jar next to an altar in the den of suspected drug traffickers in Mexico City during a raid this week, authorities said on Sunday. (Representatinal Image)

US Congresswoman resigns over alleged affair with staff member

US Representative Katie Hill, who is under investigation by the House ethics committee over an alleged relationship with a congressional staffer, said on Sunday that she was resigning from Congress. (Photo: AFP)

'Died like a coward': Trump hails killing of ISIS chief Baghdadi

'He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,' Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham