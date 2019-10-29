World America 29 Oct 2019 Indian-origin US vot ...
World, America

Indian-origin US voters throw their weight behind presidential aspirant Joe Biden

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Supporting Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other AAPI community on October 26 launched 'AAPIs for Biden' in Las Vegas.
US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations. (Photo: File)
 US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations. (Photo: File)

Washington: US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations.

Supporting Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community on October 26 launched “AAPIs for Biden” in Las Vegas. “‘AAPIs for Biden’ is a national network of Asian-American and Pacific Islander supporters working to rally the community around Biden’s record of accomplishment, and his vision to heal the damage done by Donald Trump and to rebuild the middle class,” a press release said on Monday.

 

The ‘AAPIs for Biden’ will recruit, train and deploy members from the network to run phone banks, canvasses, community events, days of action and fundraising activities in support of the campaign, it said.

“(Former) Vice president Biden is the only Democratic candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, national finance committee member of the ‘Biden for President 2020’ group, told PTI.

AAPI is the fastest growing racial group in the US and is one of its most diverse community, representing 50 different ethnicities and 100 languages. “The AAPI vote will be decisive in choosing whom Democrats nominate to take on Donald Trump. The future of our community, our country, and the values that make us strong all depends on the movement that we build together, starting here, to elect Joe as the next US president,” said Michelle Kwan, director of surrogates of the ‘Biden for President’.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, indian, aapi, joe biden
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underpants were obtained by an undercover source and DNA tested to prove his identity before an operation by US forces to kill him, an advisor to the Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday. (Photo: File)

'Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid,' says Syrian agent

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4. (Representational Image)

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony made public on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

We made mistakes on 737 Max jet: Boeing CEO tells US lawmakers

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Yunus' brother on his behalf. (Image courtesy: wikiwand.com)

Bangladesh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

We made mistakes on 737 Max jet: Boeing CEO tells US lawmakers

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will acknowledge on Tuesday that the aircraft manufacturer made mistakes, as he appears at a congressional hearing on two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, according to written testimony made public on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi crown prince congratulates Trump on death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Al-Baghdadi, the most notorious ISIS leader, had been in hiding for the last five years. (Photo: ANI)

'Great Job': Trump tweets photo of dog wounded who chased Baghdadi in US raid

President Donald Trump on Monday outed a military working dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

Baghdadi's body disposed at sea by US officials; Trump may release raid video

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a US commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three officials told Reuters. (Photo: File)

Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico

Police found more than 40 skulls, dozens of bones and a fetus in a glass jar next to an altar in the den of suspected drug traffickers in Mexico City during a raid this week, authorities said on Sunday. (Representatinal Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham