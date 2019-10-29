World America 29 Oct 2019 Baghdadi's body ...
World, America

Baghdadi's body disposed at sea by US officials; Trump may release raid video

REUTERS
Published Oct 29, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Trump said on Sunday that Baghdadi had died 'whimpering and crying' in the raid.
The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a US commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three officials told Reuters. (Photo: File)
 The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a US commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three officials told Reuters. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a US commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three officials told Reuters.

Baghdadi an Iraqi jihadist who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as elite US special forces closed in, according to the US government.

 

The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose where the ritual was performed or how long it lasted. Two officials said they believed his remains were delivered to the sea from an aircraft.

US Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon news briefing on Monday that the U.S. military disposed of Baghdadi’s remains “appropriately, in accordance with our (standard operating procedures) and in accordance with the law of armed conflict.”

Given the gruesome nature of Baghdadi’s death, it was unlikely the U.S. military followed as complete a process as it did after Navy SEALs killed al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden in a 2011 raid into Pakistan. Bin Laden was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the US government.

In the case of bin Laden, his body was transported to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. It was washed before being covered in a white sheet, and religious remarks translated into Arabic were read over bin Laden’s corpse.

Bin Laden’s burial at sea triggered mixed reactions, with a prominent imam saying the United States violated Islamic custom by not burying bin Laden on land, a move seen as a US attempt to prevent his resting place from becoming a shrine for extremist followers.

In the United States, some questioned why the man responsible for the September 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people was laid to rest with such respect.

Milley did not enter into details about any of Baghdadi’s last rites. Milley said that before the disposal of his remains, they had been transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing.

“It’s been done and is complete,” Milley said.

VIDEO OF KILLING?

Trump said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video taken on Saturday of the raid. The video is believed to include aerial footage and possibly footage from cameras mounted on the soldiers who stormed Baghdadi’s compound.

“We’re thinking about it. We may,” Trump told reporters before flying to Chicago. “We may take certain parts of it and release it.”

But Milley declined to comment on whether he had video from inside the compound, which he described as a place where Baghdadi had been staying “on a consistent basis.”

“I’m not going to classify the video -- what we do have, what we don’t have, at this time. I’ve seen a lot,” Milley said.

“And I’ll wait until everything is appropriately declassified here in the coming days.”

Trump said on Sunday that Baghdadi had died “whimpering and crying” in the raid.

Milley did not confirm that account, saying he presumed it came from Trump’s direct conversations with members of the elite unit that conducted the operation. Milley had not yet spoken with them, he said.

He confirmed the US military had taken into its custody two adult male Islamic State suspects but Milley declined to talk about intelligence collected from the site.

The United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the group, in a separate US operation, according to a senior State Department official.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: isis, abu bakr al-baghdadi, us, donald trump, raid, dead
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

President Donald Trump on Monday outed a military working dog that tracked down the head of the Islamic State. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

'Great Job': Trump tweets photo of dog wounded who chased Baghdadi in US raid

Pilgrims from both Pakistan and India will undergo biometric screening before being permitted to enter Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. They will be able to exit from the same gate which they used for entry while undergoing the verification. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance

Police found more than 40 skulls, dozens of bones and a fetus in a glass jar next to an altar in the den of suspected drug traffickers in Mexico City during a raid this week, authorities said on Sunday. (Representatinal Image)

Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday. (Photo: File)

UK’s Prince Charles to visit India for the second time in two years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico

Police found more than 40 skulls, dozens of bones and a fetus in a glass jar next to an altar in the den of suspected drug traffickers in Mexico City during a raid this week, authorities said on Sunday. (Representatinal Image)

US Congresswoman resigns over alleged affair with staff member

US Representative Katie Hill, who is under investigation by the House ethics committee over an alleged relationship with a congressional staffer, said on Sunday that she was resigning from Congress. (Photo: AFP)

'Died like a coward': Trump hails killing of ISIS chief Baghdadi

'He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,' Trump said, adding that three of Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast. (Photo: File)

'UN chief has not been courageous but...': Official on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was

Baghdadi's death major victory in mission of defeating ISIS: US

The death of ISIS leader and world's most wanted terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an American air raid in northwest Syria is a major victory in the enduring mission to defeat the dreaded terror group, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham