Imran should solve own issues before pointing at Kashmir: US advocacy group

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Voice of Karachi asserted that Pakistan is answerable for several things including freedom given to leaders of terrorist group like LeT.
'Pakistan has been a military state since its inception. Imran Khan can design foreign policies but the question is will he be given enough room to work and execute these policies,' Nusrat was quoted by news agency ANI. (Photo: File)
 'Pakistan has been a military state since its inception. Imran Khan can design foreign policies but the question is will he be given enough room to work and execute these policies,' Nusrat was quoted by news agency ANI. (Photo: File)

New York: The Voice of Karachi hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while terming Islamabad government as "military stooge".

Nadeem Nusrat, chairman of the US-based advocacy group, also called Khan a weak leader and said that he can only design policies but execution and decisions are in the hands of the military.

 

"Pakistan has been a military state since its inception. Imran Khan can design foreign policies but the question is will he be given enough room to work and execute these policies," Nusrat was quoted by news agency ANI.

On Pakistan Foreign Minister Mehmood Shah Qureshi's statement on India's call for the conducive environment, Nusrat asserted that Pakistan is answerable for several things including the freedom given to the leaders of terrorist group like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He also stated that it will be difficult for Pakistan to blame other countries until it resolves its own issues. "It is sad that Pakistan finds it problematic that India helps Afghanistan and accuses Islamabad of spying. Pakistan considers Afghanistan as its backyard and forgets that it is a sovereign state. Pakistan should be held accountable for the killing of 25,000 people in Karachi, abduction of Balochs and Sindhis. Rather than talking about the so-called human rights violation in Kashmir, Pakistan should first resolve these issues," he said.

He further advised Pakistan to work on confidence-building measures "if it wants to improve relations with the neighbouring countries".

Tags: voice of karachi, imran khan, nadeem nusrat, shah mehmood qureshi, kashmir issue
Location: United States, New York, New York




