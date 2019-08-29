World America 29 Aug 2019 US President Donald ...
World, America

US President Donald Trump backs Brazil President

AGENCIES
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Trump tweeted: 'Brazil President and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!'
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: President Trump on Tuesday voiced support for Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration faces international scrutiny over the surge in wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

“I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil,” Trump tweeted of the populist leader who has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics.” “He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!”

 

The supportive remarks from Trump came the same day Brazil rejected a $20 million aid package from Group of Seven (G-7) nations to battle wildfires that have ravaged the Amazon rainforest, a region that serves as a vital carbon store for the rest of the world.

...
Tags: president trump, jair bolsonaro, amazon rainforest


Latest From World

Nearly a million more people were advised to leave their homes after the country’s weather agency raised the alert to its highest level for parts of northern Kyushu. (Representational image)

Japan orders evacuation of 6.7 lakh due to heavy rains, 2 dead

Smokes rise from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Brazil environment agency funds on the fall since January 1

What started as protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, has evolved into demands for greater democracy. (Photo: AP)

‘Will defend freedom at any cost': Hong Kong protesters say they have nothing to lose

Khan in a televised address said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Pak Minister predicts Indo-Pak war in 'October or following month'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Brazil environment agency funds on the fall since January 1

Smokes rise from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV in Dayton

A coroner on Tuesday identified the two who died as Eleanor McBride, of Huber Heights, and Penelope Jasko, of Dayton. (Photo: Representational)

Brazil says ready to accept aid for Amazon fires, but will decide how it’s used

The fires are not limited to Brazil, with at least 10,000 sq km (about 3,800 sq miles) burning in Bolivia, near its border with Paraguay and Brazil. (Photo: AP)

Brazil President 'working very hard' on Amazon fires, says Donald Trump

Trump's comments on Twitter come against the backdrop of world alarm over the fires in a region vital to the global environment and a side spat between Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin man agrees to plead guilty to money laundering charges

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) criminal investigators seized nearly USD 889,000 in cash from Kalra's bank accounts and vehicle. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham