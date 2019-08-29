World America 29 Aug 2019 Premature to talk ab ...
World, America

Premature to talk about US' counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 11:46 am IST
The operational environment would 'clearly change in the wake of a negotiation'.
The US, he said, doesn't want Afghanistan to be a sanctuary from which the homeland, the American people and its allies can be threatened. (Photo: AP)
 The US, he said, doesn't want Afghanistan to be a sanctuary from which the homeland, the American people and its allies can be threatened. (Photo: AP)

Washington: It is premature to talk about US' counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, even as talks with the Taliban is believed to have entered its last phase.

"I honestly think it's premature to talk about what our counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan may or may not be without a better appreciation for what will the conditions be. We have tailored our counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan to reflect the operational environment," General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at a news conference here.

 

He, however, said the operational environment would "clearly change in the wake of a negotiation".

Observing that what is needed is some type of disruption to the status quo, Dunford said an agreement that can initiate inter-Afghan guide dialogue and potentially leading to a reduction of violence associated with the insurgency is something that's worth trying.

Dunford underscored that any agreement that "have moving forward, and the president has been very clear, is going to be conditions based. And so those conditions are what make me confident that it's worth trying".

The US, he said, doesn't want Afghanistan to be a sanctuary from which the homeland, the American people and its allies can be threatened.

The US want peace and stability in Afghanistan for the Afghan people, he said, adding that what is required is a negotiated peace settlement in the Afghan dialogue, leading to that peace settlement.

"So when I think about what, when you say were going to withdraw, I don't think about it as were going to withdraw, I think about were going to initiate interact and dialogue, ideally leading to peace and stability for the Afghan people," he said.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, pakistan
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representational Image)

Imran Khan will take decision on shutting down airspace for India: Pak FM

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that Latin America's Amazon countries will meet in September to discuss both protecting and developing the rainforest region, which has been hit by weeks of devastating fires. (Photo: File)

Amazon nations should decide region's future: Bolsonaro

In Saga Prefecture, in the Kyushu region, the main railway station was flooded and a number of vehicles were seen submerged. A number of landslides were also reported. (Photo: ANI)

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid flood-like situation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the suspension of parliament in the final weeks before Britain's EU departure date, enraging anti-Brexit MPs. (Photo: File)

British Parliament suspension weeks before Brexit Departure approved by Queen: UK PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
 

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

Photo: Representational image
 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Premature to talk about US' counterterrorism presence in Afghanistan

The US, he said, doesn't want Afghanistan to be a sanctuary from which the homeland, the American people and its allies can be threatened. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump backs Brazil president on Amazon fires

US President Donald Trump

Brazil environment agency funds on the fall since January 1

Smokes rise from forest fires in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV in Dayton

A coroner on Tuesday identified the two who died as Eleanor McBride, of Huber Heights, and Penelope Jasko, of Dayton. (Photo: Representational)

Brazil says ready to accept aid for Amazon fires, but will decide how it’s used

The fires are not limited to Brazil, with at least 10,000 sq km (about 3,800 sq miles) burning in Bolivia, near its border with Paraguay and Brazil. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham