127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
World America 29 Jul 2020 Nobody likes me: Tru ...
World, America

Nobody likes me: Trump complains when asked about Fauci

REUTERS
Published Jul 29, 2020, 9:26 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 9:36 am IST
Lately, Trump has been struggling to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House. (AP)
 US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House. (AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It can only be my personality,” said Trump.

 

Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is on Trump’s coronavirus task force, is one of the most trusted people in government and many Americans listen to his advice diligently on how to protect themselves from infection.

Trump, on the other hand, has drawn criticism over his handling of the pandemic, putting him in jeopardy of losing the Nov. 3 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The subject of Fauci came up at a news conference where Trump defended his support for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a hedge against the virus. Trump said he felt the drug worked “in the early stages.”

 

Most public health experts say hydroxychloroquine should not be used to treat the coronavirus because it could lead to heart and other problems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month revoked its emergency-use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after several studies cast doubt on its effectiveness.

Trump said he and others in his administration deserved plaudits for their handling of the virus, not just Fauci and another prominent member of the task force, Deborah Birx.

“He’s working with our administration and for the most part, we have done pretty much what he and others, Dr Birx and others, who are terrific, recommended. And he’s got this high approval rating. So why don’t I have a high approval rating and the administration with respect to the virus? We should have a very high (approval rating),” Trump said.

 

“So it sort of is curious, a man works for us, and yet they’re highly thought of and nobody likes me. It can only be my personality,” he said.

The recent rise in U.S. deaths and infections has dampened early hopes that the country was past the worst of a crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. Four U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. The national death toll is almost 150,000.

Fauci has been a subject of debate within the White House for months because he is quite frank in saying where he agrees and disagrees with the president.

 

Trump has said repeatedly that Fauci advised him he did not have to close down travel with China, where the outbreak originated, early this year when the scope of the pandemic was not yet clear, and that he did not accept the advice.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows publicly chided Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing an opinion article attacking Fauci.

...
Tags: nobody likes me, us president donald trump, trump coronavirus, covid-19 usa, dr anthony fauci, hydroxychloroquine, trump fauci issues


Latest From World

California Senator Kamala Harris. (AP)

Biden's notes have one VP contender’s name on it - Kamala Harris

Donald Trump Jr. posted a since-deleted tweet on Monday with a viral video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine. (AP)

Now Trump Jr gets a Twitter suspension over COVID misinformation video

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department in Washington, DC. (AFP)

No intention to injure ‘important’ China ties: Australia tells US

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said that New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. (AP Photo)

New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty over Chinese security law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Long known for its anti-fascist history, Portland also has a racist past

A protester wears a mask and googles outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse during a Black Lives Matter protest. (AP)

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures after going out for a ride and having his motorcycle's engine overhaul after he announced he tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being diagnosed, in Brasilia. (AFP)

Trump's national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

In this photo provided by the White House, President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence. Robert O'Brien tests COVID-19 positive. (AFP Photo)

Hurricane Hanna roars ashore in virus-hit Texas

People run after heavy rain descended on Seawall Boulevard, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. Outer bands of Hurricane Hanna are affecting the Houston and Galveston areas. (AP)

Portland protests gather in thousands, standoff with feds continue

Black Lives Matter protesters try to move a projectile launched by federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham