97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
World America 29 Jun 2020 Trump tweets video w ...
World, America

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 9:37 am IST
White House later explained the president had not heard 'one statement' on the video, a racist slogan associated with white supremacists
US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
 US president Donald Trump. (AFP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting "white power", a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard "the one statement" on the video.

 

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed duelling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts "white power".

The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi", "racist", and profanities at the Trump backers.

"There's no question'' that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down, Senator Tim Scott told CNN's "State of the Union".

Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate. "I think it's indefensible," he added.

Shortly afterward, Trump deleted the tweet that shared the video.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that "President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

The White House did not respond when asked whether Trump condemned the supporter's comment.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, condemned Trump.

"We're in a battle for the soul of the nation  and the President has picked a side. But make no mistake: it's a battle we will win, the former vice president tweeted.

Trump's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death. There also has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments and to rename military bases that honour figures who fought in the Civil War against the Union. Trump has opposed these efforts.

Trump has been directing his reelection message at the same group of disaffected, largely white voters who backed him four years ago. In doing so, he has stoked racial divisions in the country at a time when tensions are already high.

He also has played into anti-immigrant anxieties by falsely claiming that people who have settled in this country commit crimes at greater rates than those who were born in the US.

Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were "very fine people on both sides."

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund told CBS' "Face the Nation" that "This really is not about the president taking it down. This is about the judgment of the president in putting it up."

She added, "It's about what the president believes and it's time for this country to really face that."

...
Tags: white power, us president donald trump, white supermacist, tweet


Latest From World

A member of the Australian Defence Force (L) takes a swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test on a member of the public in Melbourne on June 27, 2020. (AFP)

Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased

In this image from video, Zumret Dawut, a Uighur from China's far western Xinjiang region, holds documents she brought with her, at her new home in Woodbridge, Va., on Monday, June 15, 2020. Dawut says in China, she was forcibly sterilized for having a third child after being released from a Xinjiang detention camp. (AP)

China forces birth control on Uighurs to curb Muslim population

Medics wearing PPE kits carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 at a district hospital, in Noida. (PTI)

Half a million lives lost to the pandemic

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs as they resume their

Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indians in US worried about financial stability due to COVID-19: Survey

Representational Image. (AFP)

One dead in shooting at US Black Lives Matter rally

A protester holds up a sign during a rally in memory of Breonna Taylor on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. (AP)

For Disneyland workers, reopenings are no fairytale

Coalition of resort labor unions representing Disney cast members hold a car caravan around Disneyland Resort calling for higher safety standards before its reopening July 17, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Anaheim, California. (AFP)

US sees biggest yet single-day surge in coronavirus cases

Physician assistant gets ready for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, California. (AP)

Trump signs 'strong' executive order to protect statues

Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division officers stand guard after police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park in Washington. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham