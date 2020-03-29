World America 29 Mar 2020 Trump decides agains ...
World, America

Trump decides against imposing lockdown in New York as Covid19 cases surge

AFP
Published Mar 29, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 11:02 am IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention however, advised residents of the region not to travel except for essential purposes
A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls in New York citu. AFP Photo
 A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls in New York citu. AFP Photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad two-week lockdown on New York and its neighbors after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, late Saturday advised residents of the region not to travel except for essential purposes.

 

"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, about eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.

A lockdown of that type would have been the harshest measure yet taken by the US government to slow the spread of the disease.

Trump had indicated earlier that he was responding to worries in other states, particularly Florida, that travelers from the greater New York City area could spread COVID-19 in their communities.

He told reporters that "heavily infected" New Yorkers were a threat to Florida, a popular southern holiday destination for people in the northeast.

But after strong warnings from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Ned Lamont that the move would spark panic and cause further damage to financial markets, Trump reversed course and said there would only be travel warnings for the region.

"On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to issue a strong Travel Advisory," he said on Twitter.

The CDC then published its advisory which urged residents of the three neighboring states "to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately."

...
Tags: covid-19 us, coronavirus outbreak, donald trump administration, new york lockdown


Latest From World

A medical worker holds an umbrella as she checks to to see if anyone is waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing center at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. AFP Photo

In a rare case, infant dies of Covid19 in US

Workers in protective suits prepare to escort travelers in wheelchairs at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. AP Photo

China reports 45 new Covid19 cases, five new fatalities

Medical workers put on their protective gears before working on March 27, 2020, at the unit for coronavirus COVID-19 infected patients at the Erasme Hospital in Brussels. AFP Photo

Covid19 cases surge past 600,000 worldwide

Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) use a lift as they carry out a general disinfection at the Sant Antoni extended care facility in Barcelona. AFP Photo

Spain records 832 fatalities in 24 hours, toll climbs to 5,690



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

In a rare case, infant dies of Covid19 in US

A medical worker holds an umbrella as she checks to to see if anyone is waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing center at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. AFP Photo

New York's medical workers decry lack for protection equipment

A patient waits to be directed into Covid19 testing centre in New York. AFP Photo

Trump signs biggest stimulus package ever

US president Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package at the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

US records 345 coronavirus deaths and 18,000 new cases in 24 hours

A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Center on March 27, 2020 in New York. - The New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are constructing a 1,000-bed facility at the center, as the state tries to contain the rising coronavirus cases. AFP photo

US surges past Italy, China with most number of Covid19 cases

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center helps a person who was just tested for COVID-19 put an object in a biohazard bag in New York. AP Photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham