World America 29 Mar 2020 In a rare case, infa ...
World, America

In a rare case, infant dies of Covid19 in US

AFP
Published Mar 29, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2020, 11:59 am IST
The Chicago infant was among 13 new deaths in Illinois
A medical worker holds an umbrella as she checks to to see if anyone is waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing center at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. AFP Photo
 A medical worker holds an umbrella as she checks to to see if anyone is waiting in line outside a COVID-19 testing center at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. AFP Photo

Washington: A US infant has died from the COVID-19 illness, officials in the state of Illinois said on Saturday, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic.

At a news conference, Governor JB Pritzker said "an infant" was among the fatalities linked to the new coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

 

The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," the department's director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death."

Pritzker described himself as shaken by the news.

"I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child," he said.

"It's especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child, for the years stolen from this infant. We should grieve."

Last week, top French health official Jerome Salomon said a 16-year-old girl had died in the Ile-de-France region of Paris and its surroundings.

"Severe forms (of coronavirus) with the young are very rare," Salomon noted.

In the US state of California last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that a teenager had tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

But the agency added the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation.

Multiple studies have found the virus disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions.

The United States has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world, more than 120,000, although its death toll of more than 2,000 is still below that of other countries including Italy, Spain and China.

More than 450 US deaths occurred over the 24-hour period prior to Saturday afternoon.

The Chicago baby was among 13 new deaths in Illinois.

...
Tags: covid-19 us, covid-19 deaths


Latest From World

A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls in New York citu. AFP Photo

Trump decides against imposing lockdown in New York as Covid19 cases surge

Workers in protective suits prepare to escort travelers in wheelchairs at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. AP Photo

China reports 45 new Covid19 cases, five new fatalities

Medical workers put on their protective gears before working on March 27, 2020, at the unit for coronavirus COVID-19 infected patients at the Erasme Hospital in Brussels. AFP Photo

Covid19 cases surge past 600,000 worldwide

Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) use a lift as they carry out a general disinfection at the Sant Antoni extended care facility in Barcelona. AFP Photo

Spain records 832 fatalities in 24 hours, toll climbs to 5,690



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump decides against imposing lockdown in New York as Covid19 cases surge

A man wears a face mask while he visits Times Square as rain falls in New York citu. AFP Photo

New York's medical workers decry lack for protection equipment

A patient waits to be directed into Covid19 testing centre in New York. AFP Photo

Trump signs biggest stimulus package ever

US president Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package at the White House on March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

US records 345 coronavirus deaths and 18,000 new cases in 24 hours

A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Center on March 27, 2020 in New York. - The New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are constructing a 1,000-bed facility at the center, as the state tries to contain the rising coronavirus cases. AFP photo

US surges past Italy, China with most number of Covid19 cases

A member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center helps a person who was just tested for COVID-19 put an object in a biohazard bag in New York. AP Photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham