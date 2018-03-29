search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Donald Trump sacks David Shulkin as VA secy on Twitter, appoints Admiral Jackson

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Early this month, Trump had unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and nominated Mike Pompeo.
'I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L.Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs....,' Trump wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L.Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs....,' Trump wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired his Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House physician, Admiral Ronny Jackson as his replacement. Trump made the announcement on Twitter and later issued a separate statement thanking Shulkin for his services.

"I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L.Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs....," Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

"I appreciate the work of Dr David Shulkin and the many great things we did together at Veterans Affairs, including the VA Accountability Act that he was helpful in getting passed. He has been a great supporter of veterans across the country and I am grateful for his service," Trump said in a later statement.

Early this month, Trump had unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and nominated Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director, for the top diplomatic position in his cabinet. Both the cabinet positions need to be confirmed by the US Senate.

"In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!," Trump said in another tweet.

Trump said Jackson was highly trained and qualified. "As a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," he said in a separate statement.

Wilkie, who will serve as the Acting Secretary for the department, is currently the Undersecretary of Defence for Personnel and Readiness at the Department of Defence and overseas health affairs, welfare and quality of life for military families.

Jackson has served as the White House physician during the past three administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Since arriving at the White House, he has directed the Executive Health Care for the President's Cabinet and Senior Staff, served as physician supervisor for the Camp David Presidential Retreat, held the position of physician to the White House and led the White House Medical Unit as its director.

A native of Texas, and a graduate from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology; Jackson began his active duty naval service in 1995 and went on to become the honour graduate of the Navy's Undersea Medical Officer Program in Groton, Connecticut.

The opposition Democratic Party expressed concern over the firing of Shulkin. Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called Shulkin's dismissal "a troubling step in the Trump Administration's ultimate goal of VA (Veterans Affairs) privatisation".

"From day one of this administration, the president has openly encouraged and embraced Koch Brothers-led forces as they work around Congress and behind closed doors to dismantle veterans' health care," Pelosi said.

She urged the members of Congress to join hands against any effort to privatise VA. Senator Johnny Isakson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, said Shulkin had made a tremendous impact toward improving the lives of veterans during his time at the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

"He has been instrumental in all that we have accomplished in the last year, and I thank Dr. Shulkin for his dedicated service to our country and our veterans," he said.

Concerned Veterans for America executive director Dan Caldwell said Shulkin made significant headway in reforming the department, but ultimately became a distraction from the important task of improving health care for the veterans.

"The Trump administration has made great progress over the last year reforming and fixing the VA, however there is still much work to be done," he said.

Tags: donald trump, veterans affairs secretary, david shulkin, admiral ronny jackson, rex tillerson
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering row: David Warner finally breaks his silence; here's what he said

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans," wrote David Warner. (Photo: AP)
 

Astronomers discover galaxy without dark matter

This Nov. 16image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Photo: AP)
 

Ball-tampering row: Smith-Warner bans, sandpaper, outrage and what we know so far

While Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended from "all international and domestic cricket" for a year, Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months as Cricket Australia made it clear that the coach, Darren Lehmann, was not involved in the entire ball-tampering saga. (Photo: AFP / AP / Screengrab)
 

OnePlus loves the notch, and its set to arrive soon

OnePlus' notch will be measuring approximately 19.616mm x 7.687mm. Wow! (Photo: OnePlus via The Verge)
 

Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s how childhood friendship can benefit health in adults

Findings suggest that our early social lives may have a small protective influence on our physical health in adulthood. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No menstrual hygiene products in Maryland jail? #MeToo brings issue to the fore

In this March 3, 2018 photo, Kimberly Haven, left, and Monica Cooper, two advocates for reforms in correctional facilities, pose for a photo in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. (Photo: AP)

Facebook faces US Federal Trade Commission privacy probe

'Facebook has made promises about users privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken,' the letter said. (Photo: AP)

14 European Union states, US expel Russian diplomats over UK spy attack

The US has said that Russia needs to change behaviour for better relations. (Photo: File)

You remind me of my daughter: Stormy Daniels details Donald Trump 'affair'

Stormy Daniels provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011. (Photo: AFP)

‘Technically’ we didn’t sleep: Quips pornstar; to go live on Trump affair soon

Stormy Daniels has previously spoken about the affair, including in a recent post on Twitter in which she said: ‘Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham