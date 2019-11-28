World America 28 Nov 2019 More than 2,27,000 I ...
World, America

More than 2,27,000 Indians waiting for family-sponsored US Green Card

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 10:18 am IST
President Donald Trump is against such a provision which he calls as chain immigration and wants to abolish this.
More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data. (Representational Image)
 More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data. (Representational Image)

Washington: More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data.

Currently, there are about four million people waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Cards against a Congressional cap of 226,000 per annum.

 

The largest number of 1.5 million wait list is from America’s southern neighbour Mexico, followed by a distant India with 227,000 and China with nearly 1,80,000.

Majority of those in the family-sponsored Green Card waiting list are siblings of US citizens. Under current law, US citizens can sponsor their family members and blood relatives for Green Cards or permanent legal residency.

President Donald Trump is against such a provision which he calls as chain immigration and wants to abolish this. The opposition Democratic party is vehemently opposed to abolish family-sponsored immigration system.

In addition to four million family-sponsored Green Card applicants, another 827,000, a sizeable number of whom are from India, are waiting in line for permanent legal residency. The waiting line for employment-based green card applicant is painstakingly running into more than a decade for Indian IT professional.

According to DHS, a majority of Indians waiting in line for family-based Green Cards are siblings of US citizens. They number over 181,000. This is followed by 42,000 married children of US citizens and over 2,500 spouses and minor children of permanent residents.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, green card, indians, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Johnson, who took over a minority administration in July and been unable to speed his EU divorce deal through parliament, has pledged to take Britain out of the bloc by January 31. (Photo: File)

UK election survey predicts cruising majority for Boris Johnson's Conservative party

Le also urged the United States to

China summons US envoy, urges US to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

Johnson's apology comes in the wake of Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn being criticised for repeatedly declining to apologise for how the party deals with anti-semitism claims within its ranks. (Photo: FIle)

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

Police did not say who they planned to question. The couple linked to the case are reported to have left the country. (Photo: Instagram)

Model, who fell naked from Malaysia apartment, may have been killed: Cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump tweets photoshopped bare-chested image of him amid health rumours

Days after causing alarm with an unscheduled trip to the hospital, President Donald Trump tweeted a photo-shopped image of himself Wednesday as a rippling, bare-chested boxer. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

Indian-American Anil Raj killed in terrorist attack on UN vehicle in Kabul

Attacks targeting UN personnel working to help the Afghan people are unconscionable, and we condemn this act in the strongest possible terms, Pompeo said. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American teen choked before being sexually assaulted: Prosecutors

The prosecutors told the court on Tuesday that Donald Thurman had confessed to the crime and it ordered he be held without bail. (Reprewsentational Image)

Video: Kamala Harris joins Mindy Kaling to cook masala dosa

Vera Mindy Chokalingam or Mindy Kaling has been a longtime supporter of Harris, who is of mixed Indian and American heritage. Harris' mother was from Chennai. (Photo: Screengrab)

3 Indian-origin former staff of health start-up charged in USD 1 billion fraud

The co-founders of Outcome Health Rishi Shah, 33, and Shradha Aggarwal, 34, and former executive Ashik Desai, 26, are among six people accused of fraud 'that targeted the company's clients, lenders and investors,' the US Department of Justice said on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham