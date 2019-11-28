World America 28 Nov 2019 Canada man arrested ...
World, America

Canada man arrested for randomly throwing faeces at people in university campus

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested late Tuesday and faces 10 counts of mischief and assault with a weapon.
The incidents occurred on Friday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. (Representational Image)
 The incidents occurred on Friday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. (Representational Image)

Ottawa: A Toronto man has been charged for throwing faeces on unsuspecting people in apparently random attacks on university campuses and a downtown street in Canada's largest city.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested late Tuesday and faces 10 counts of mischief and assault with a weapon. A packed courtroom awaited his brief appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

 

According to police, he allegedly emptied a bucket of liquified faeces over a mother and child seated at a table at a university library, threw fecal matter onto a woman and a man at another university campus, and emptied a bucket of human waste on a woman on a downtown Toronto street.

The incidents occurred on Friday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The bucket used in the most recent attack was recovered by police and is being tested to determine its contents, including possible pathogens.

Canadian media showed images of a firefighter hosing down the scene of the latest attack on Monday and surveillance video that showed the suspect in a yellow construction hat carrying a bucket.

Toronto mayor John Tory thanked police for their quick response. "I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city," he said in a tweet.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: arrest, crime, faeces
Location: Canada, Manitoba


Latest From World

Johnson, who took over a minority administration in July and been unable to speed his EU divorce deal through parliament, has pledged to take Britain out of the bloc by January 31. (Photo: File)

UK election survey predicts cruising majority for Boris Johnson's Conservative party

Le also urged the United States to

China summons US envoy, urges US to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

Johnson's apology comes in the wake of Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn being criticised for repeatedly declining to apologise for how the party deals with anti-semitism claims within its ranks. (Photo: FIle)

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

Police did not say who they planned to question. The couple linked to the case are reported to have left the country. (Photo: Instagram)

Model, who fell naked from Malaysia apartment, may have been killed: Cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

The ICE had in March arrested 161 students from the fake university established by it. (Representational Image)

More than 2,27,000 Indians waiting for family-sponsored US Green Card

More than 2,27,000 Indians are waiting in line for family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, according to a latest recent official data. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump tweets photoshopped bare-chested image of him amid health rumours

Days after causing alarm with an unscheduled trip to the hospital, President Donald Trump tweeted a photo-shopped image of himself Wednesday as a rippling, bare-chested boxer. (Photo: Twitter/ Donald Trump)

Indian-American Anil Raj killed in terrorist attack on UN vehicle in Kabul

Attacks targeting UN personnel working to help the Afghan people are unconscionable, and we condemn this act in the strongest possible terms, Pompeo said. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American teen choked before being sexually assaulted: Prosecutors

The prosecutors told the court on Tuesday that Donald Thurman had confessed to the crime and it ordered he be held without bail. (Reprewsentational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham