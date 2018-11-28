search on deccanchronicle.com
Trump to have trilateral meeting with PM Modi, Shinzo Abe in G-20 summit

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 9:31 am IST
The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world.
Bolton said the Trump-Abe bilateral meeting would expand into a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Washington: US President Donald Trump will have a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, the White House said Tuesday.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings Trump would have later this week on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina.

 

The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world. However, all eyes are expected to be on two meetings that Trump would have with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Briefing reporters ahead of the G-20 Summit, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Trump will also have meetings with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Bolton said the Trump-Abe bilateral meeting would expand into a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

"He is going to meet with President Macri, the host government of Argentina, he'll meet with President Moon of South Korea, he'll meet with President Erdogan of Turkey, Prime Minister Abe of Japan, that will transform at some point during that meeting a trilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” Bolton said.

"The president will meet with President Putin and have a working dinner with President Xi," he said.

...
