White House covers up President Donald Trump's call records

Washington: The White House scrambled to “lock down” records of President Donald Trump's phone call pressing for Ukraine’s interference in next year's US election, according to an incendiary whistleblower complaint released Thursday, in the latest episode of an intensifying impeachment drama. The complaint caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump’s presidency in jeopardy, with his administration, the Justice Department and State Department all engulfed in the mushrooming scandal.

It alleges that White House officials said they had likely “witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain” in the July call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump had allegedly urged Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.