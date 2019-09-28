Here is how India slammed Pakistan at UN General Assembly

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly, India on Saturday said his speech qualifies as ‘brinkmanship and not statesmanship’.

India exercised its Right to Reply to Imran Khan’s speech, Vidisha Maitra said: “PM Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship.” She said his speech was a "callous portrayal of the world" that fostered divisiveness.

Slamming Pakistan on the global level, India raised the following questions:

Would Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden (mastermind of the 9/11 terror attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York)?

Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual (Hafiz Seed) listed by the UN in the Al Qaeda and Da'esh Sanctions list?

Can Pakistan explain why here in New York, its premier bank, the Habib Bank had to shut shop after it was fined millions of dollars over terror financing?

Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters?

Will Pakistan confirm if it is not a fact that it provides home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terror entities listed by the United Nations?

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.