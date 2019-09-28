World America 28 Sep 2019 Climate to terror: P ...
World, America

Climate to terror: PM Modi in UNGA address positions India as a world leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 28, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 9:47 am IST
While ending the speech, Modi urged the world to stick together especially in weathering the modern day storms.
Addressing the UN, Modi said that the 21st-century India was making an effort not just for itself but for the world whether it was in the fight against global warming, peacekeeping missions, or alleviating millions of people from poverty. (Photo: PTI)
 Addressing the UN, Modi said that the 21st-century India was making an effort not just for itself but for the world whether it was in the fight against global warming, peacekeeping missions, or alleviating millions of people from poverty. (Photo: PTI)

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s ambitions of being a global leader in a speech; he delivered at United Nations General Assembly on Friday. He warned the world against the terrorism and said a world divided over the issue of terror "would be a setback to those principles on the basis of which UN was conceived."

“Terror is one of the biggest challenges before the world today. A divided world today would be a setback to those principles on basis of which UN was conceived. For the good of mankind to combat terror entire world standing together is necessary,” he added.

 

Addressing the UN, Modi said that the 21st-century India was making an effort not just for itself but for the world whether it was in the fight against global warming, peacekeeping missions, or alleviating millions of people from poverty. He said that India's contribution to global warming was very little but it had punched well above its weight in combating global warming.

Modi said: “We have worked towards it not just through initiatives we took in areas of renewable energy, for which we initiated formation of International Solar Alliance. Not only is global warming begetting natural disasters but increasing their frequency and scope. We need a combined effort of a coalition. India has contributed and made greatest sacrifices for UN peacekeeping missions."

He added that India was a country which gave the world message not of wars but of peace.  Modi also delivered a message to the global audience about massive upliftment programmes run by the country through which it was making global impact. He added that by 2022 when India will be celebrating 75 years of independence, "we would have constructed 2 crore more homes for poor." Other message included safekeeping of the environment.

While ending the speech, Modi urged the world to stick together especially in weathering the modern day storms.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: united nations, un general assembly, narendra modi, climate change, terrorism
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

A federal judge in California on Friday blocked a bid by the Trump administration that would have allowed for undocumented migrant children to be detained indefinitely. (Photo: File)

US judge blocks Trump's bid to detain migrant kids indefinitely

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said. (Photo: AFP)

Trump's envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns amid probe: source

Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's maiden UNGA speech exceeds time limit

When asked about US President Donald Trump and others who have mocked her, the 16-year-old activist said they likely feel their world view and interests are being threatened by climate activism. (Photo: File)

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Greta Thunberg



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US envoy to Ukraine, named in Trump scandal, resigns amid probe: source

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said. (Photo: AFP)

Imran Khan's maiden UNGA speech exceeds time limit

Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere. (Photo: AP)

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Greta Thunberg

When asked about US President Donald Trump and others who have mocked her, the 16-year-old activist said they likely feel their world view and interests are being threatened by climate activism. (Photo: File)

After 'pitching' for Trump, Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard in surprise meeting

Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world. (Photo: ANI)

Thank you America: PM Modi concludes US visit, calls it beneficial

Modi said India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham