World America 28 Sep 2019 After 'pitching ...
World, America

After 'pitching' for Trump, Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard in surprise meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 28, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 9:21 am IST
The meeting comes a week after the Democratic Party member apologised for not able to attend “Howdy, Modi” event.
Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world. (Photo: ANI)
 Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world. (Photo: ANI)

New York: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in an unscheduled meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The meeting comes a week after the Democratic Party member apologised for not able to attend “Howdy, Modi” event, where Modi backed US president Donald Trump for a second term.

 

Recently, Gabbard  hit back at critics who accused the Democratic candidate of being a "Hindu nationalist", saying questioning her commitment to America while not probing non-Hindu leaders creates a "double standard" that can only be rooted in "religious bigotry".

After the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Gabbard said: “My meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's democratically elected leader, have been highlighted as 'proof' of this and portrayed as somehow being out of the ordinary or somehow suspect, even though President (Barack) Obama, Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, President (Donald) Trump and many of my colleagues in Congress have met with and worked with him."

She also said that she was I am proud to be the first Hindu-American to have been elected to Congress, and now, the first Hindu-American to run for president. Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world.

On January 11, she announced that she would be running for the White House in 2020.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tulsi gabbard, narendra modi, donald trump, un general assembly
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

Khan, who is currently on a week-long visit to the US, delivered his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly and touched upon several issues, including climate change, money laundering and Islamophobia. (Photo: AP)

Islamophobia creating divisions, hijab becoming a 'weapon': Pak PM Imran at UNGA

Modi said India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Thank you America: PM Modi concludes US visit, calls it beneficial

White House. (Photo: AP)

White House covers up President Donald Trump's call records

Gandhi's greetings came to light as part of a major initiative launched by the NLI, with support from the Leir Foundation, to review and describe millions of items in its archival collections from many prominent cultural figures.

Mahatma Gandhi wished peace to Jews



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Thank you America: PM Modi concludes US visit, calls it beneficial

Modi said India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)

White House covers up President Donald Trump's call records

White House. (Photo: AP)

Act against terror: U.S. to Pakistan

Hafiz Saeed

Kashmiri Pandits, Balochs, Mohajirs gather outside UNHQ to support Modi address

The Kashmiri Pandits also made their presence felt at the mega Howdy Modi! event, by holding up posters praising the PM for the abrogation of Article 370 and wearing saffron shirts. (Photo: ANI)

'Harmony and peace is our message, not dissension ': PM Modi at UNGA

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham